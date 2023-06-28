Prime Day is just around the corner, and there are already some early tech sales available. This week, you can get Sony’s 85-inch Ultra HD TV for its lowest price of the year, save a large chunk of change on a portable SSD from SanDisk, and much more.

Sony X80K Series 85-Inch 4K Google TV For $2,196 ($250 Off) — Best Price of the Year

If you choose to invest in this premium Sony X80K Series 85-Inch 4K Google TV, you don’t just get a UHD television–it comes with a built-in A5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar, as well. The TV itself boasts a 4K HDR LED display, offering a high pixel count for crisper images, more realistic colors, and auto-adjusted color and contrast. It allows you to Chromecast from your PC or phone so you can view content on its large 85-inch display, or you can connect via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, and HDMI. Since the Sony X80K Series TV runs on Google TV, you’ll be able to access all your favorite streaming services and apps via the Google Play Store. The included A5000 soundbar with Dolby Atmos is no slouch either, as it enhances the TV’s Sound Field Optimization (which calibrates itself to provide optimal sound for its environment) and offers a built-in subwoofer for superior bass and other low-pitched audio.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD For $82.99 ($167 Off)

SSDs are an excellent way to quickly transfer and store data, and if you want an ultra-compact solution to bring with you on the go, it’s hard to beat the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD. As one of the best external hard drives of 2023, this little SSD is not only extremely small and lightweight, but it can attach right onto your keychain or carabiner to make it even easier to take with you to school, work, or wherever. Its minuscule size doesn’t make it any less powerful, either, as it provides 1TB of extra storage space with reading speeds of up to 1050MB/s and writing speeds of up to 1000MB/s. The SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is also surprisingly durable, as it’s both dust- and water-resistant, as well as strong enough to withstand drops of up to 2 meters (6.5 feet) high. You also have the option to password protect this SSD for a bit of extra security and peace of mind.

More Deals This Week

There are plenty of other great deals available this week, especially in the realm of headphones and SSDs. Enjoy more than half off WD_Black’s internal gaming SSD, the best price of the year on over-ear workout headphones, and much more.