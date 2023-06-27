ReactOS is an open-source operating system that aims to replicate Microsoft Windows, and can already run many Windows applications without modification. Progress has slowed down recently, but the project definitely isn’t dead.

The last update to ReactOS was version 0.4.14, released on December 2021. While developers were previously committed to releasing updates every three months, that has since changed, and updates will now be focused on quality rather than quantity. For the ReactOS team to be confident enough to release something, it needs to have less than 20 regressions while not significantly affecting stability and adding new features.

Behind the scenes, it looks like things are sailing well. The team specifically highlighted its progress on the x64 port of ReactOS, which went from being a non-booting mess to an operating system that boots up and mostly works. It doesn’t run any x86 programs since it doesn’t have WoW64, but it’s going well. Application compatibility is also still mostly limited to the Windows XP and Windows 7 era, which means most modern software is out of the question.

Even though the team doesn’t have a new major release to publish, the latest newsletter/blog post is jam-packed with the latest progress and improvements made to the operating system. If you’re interested in giving all of it a read, check out the source link below.

If you want to try out any of the changes, you’ll have to wait. There are always the nightly builds, which are highly experimental, and while this isn’t software you probably want to put on a daily-driver computer anyway, you might still want to wait for stable builds anyway if you don’t want to play around with an unstable mess.