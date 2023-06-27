Paramount has a few streaming services under its belt, including Paramount+, Showtime, Pluto TV, and others. Now, Showtime is merging with Paramount+, but there are a few catches.

Paramount’s premium ad-free plan is now “Paramount+ with Showtime,” replacing the previous Premium plan. It now includes movies and shows from Paramount’s Showtime library, including Dexter: New Blood, Billions, and Homeland. Paramount is aiming to shut down Showtime’s standalone application by the end of 2023, and the company is working on a transition tool that will move history, payment details, and favorites from a Showtime account to Paramount, but that isn’t ready yet.

It’s not all good news though: this is where the previously-announced price hikes are kicking in. The new Paramount+ with Showtime plan costs $11.99 per month, while the old Premium plan was $9.99/mo. The cheaper ad-supported plan is also going up, from $4.99 to $5.99/mo, but it doesn’t include Showtime content.

The migration comes as Paramount is cancelling and removing some shows from its service, which will likely continue as it works through Showtime’s library. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and Star Trek: Prodigy were both cancelled, the latter of which already had a second season in production. Queen of the Universe and the revival of The Game were also cancelled. Just like with the recent removals at Disney+ and Max (previously HBO Max), Paramount is doing this as a tax write-off to save on costs.