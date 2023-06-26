Meta is probably the company that’s at the forefront of VR right now. The company’s purchase of Oculus in 2014 guaranteed it a spot in the then-growing field. Now, subscriptions are what’s hot — and Meta just launched its very own VR subscription.

Meta has just launched Quest+, a new subscription that will give you access to two hand-picked VR titles every month. It’s great if you happen to own a Quest headset, but you don’t really have a lot of content to check out on it. However, you only retain access to the games as long as you keep paying. If you stop the subscription and sign up again later, you’ll regain access to all your claimed games.

The best part is that it also comes at a rather cheap price point. For your first month, you can take advantage of an introductory 1-month trial of sorts for $1. From there, you can either pay $7.99 a month to keep access to the service or pay $59.99 a year — which comes up to about $5 a month, making for pretty considerable savings if you’re willing to commit to it in the long term.

Make sure to lock in your introductory $1 trial if you’d like to give this a spin before committing to a longer-term subscription.