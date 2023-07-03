Rating: 7/10 ?
  • 1 - Does not work
  • 2 - Barely functional
  • 3 - Severely lacking in most areas
  • 4 - Functions, but has numerous issues
  • 5 - Fine yet leaves a lot to be desired
  • 6 - Good enough to buy on sale
  • 7 - Great and worth purchasing
  • 8 - Fantastic, approaching best-in-class
  • 9 - Best-in-class
  • 10 - Borderline perfection
Price: $80
Nomad
Nomad Stand in black sitting on a wooden desk
Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

For some people, their phone charger doesn’t matter, and any plastic one will suffice. For others, it’s important that it matches their decor. Nomad’s new MagSafe compatible Stand is for the latter, design-conscious group, but sheds a few dollars compared to its other charging stand option.

Here's What We Like

  • Heavy-duty and durable
  • Long, integrated USB-C cable
  • Supports horizontal or vertical placement

And What We Don't

  • Slower, 7.5W iPhone charging speed
  • Comparatively expensive
  • No power adapter included

How-To Geek's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

Table of Contents

MagSafe vs MagSafe Compatible
Nomad Stand Design and Function
Should You Buy Nomad's Stand Charger?

MagSafe vs MagSafe Compatible

Nomad Stand in black on the left compared to Nomad Stand One in black on the right
Nomad Stand left; Nomad Stand One right Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

  • Weight: 1.3lb (604g)
  • Charging speeds: iPhone up to 7.5W (15W for other Qi devices)
  • Stand dimensions: 5 x 3.26 x 2.71in (127 x 83 x 69mm)
  • Materials: Metal chassis, front glass panel, rubber base, nylon braided cable
  • Requirements: 20W power adapter (not included)

Nomad offers two nearly identical magnetic charging stands for iPhones. The first to debut was the Stand One which retails for $110 and supports Apple’s MFi MagSafe fast charging up to 15W for iPhones. This new Stand costs $80 and is MagSafe compatible, so it supports iPhone charging speeds up to 7.5W—15W for other Qi devices, which also have a magnetic attachment.

MagSafe Isn't Just for iPhones: It's Great on Android, Too
RELATEDMagSafe Isn't Just for iPhones: It's Great on Android, Too

To state the obvious, the primary difference is the speed at which the Stand One and Stand will charge an iPhone. The only other difference is that Stand One has a white magnetic charging surface and the Stand has a black one.

Both use the same materials, have the same cable length, and need a 20W wall adapter. If you plan on using a charging stand in a common area for powering up your phone throughout the day, I would suggest the more powerful Stand One. If the charger is for your nightstand, I recommend the less expensive Stand.

The Best Phone Chargers of 2023

TECKNET 65W Three-Port Charger
Best Overall Charger
TECKNET 65W Three-Port Charger
Amazon

$36.99
$39.99 Save 8%

Apple 20W Power Adapter
Best iPhone/iPad Charger
Apple 20W Power Adapter
Amazon

$16.17
$19.00 Save 15%

Amazon Basics 100W Four-Port GaN Wall Charger
Best Wall Charger
Amazon Basics 100W Four-Port GaN Wall Charger
Amazon
Anker PowerWave 10W Qi-Certified Charger
Best Wireless Charger
Anker PowerWave 10W Qi-Certified Charger
Amazon

$15.99
 

AINOPE Dual USB-C and USB-A
Best Car Charger
AINOPE Dual USB-C and USB-A
Amazon

$16.99
$22.99 Save 26%

Techsmarter 11-Port Charging Station
Best Charging Station
Techsmarter 11-Port Charging Station
Amazon

$59.99
$89.99 Save 33%

Nomad Stand Design and Function

Showing the metal Nomad Stand with integrated cable from the back
Stand from behindTyler Hayes / How-To Geek

The Nomad Stand isn’t different from most other wireless iPhone chargers in function, but it’s unique in its careful design considerations. Its upright metal and glass design oozes sophistication. Its 1.3-pound weight is simply impressive. While it may be an over-priced Qi charger, it at least offers you the option to choose one that looks and feels high-end.

Magnetically attaching an iPhone to the Stand was obvious and reliable to do. The charger didn’t rock back and forth or give any hints of flimsiness. Removing an iPhone was just as easy but nicer than most other chargers because of the Stand’s weight. It stayed put where it was placed.

In iOS 17, Apple created a StandBy mode which turns iPhones into a smart display when charging and turned horizontally. The Nomad Stand is perfectly situated for that software feature coming in the fall of 2023.

Nomad Base One Max Review: The MagSafe Charger Apple Should Have Made
RELATEDNomad Base One Max Review: The MagSafe Charger Apple Should Have Made

The most notable feature of the Stand might be its built-in 2-meter-long USB-C cable. Normally, having an attached cable would be more of a liability than a benefit, but in this case, the 2-meter length is longer than most cables that come with chargers, but not so long that it creates a tangled mess.

I used the Stand both in the living room on a side table and in my room on a nightstand. In both cases, the cable length felt ideal. Having a built-in cable is unfortunate if it were ever to be damaged, and the whole unit is unusable, but I think this more elegant implementation matches the luxurious look and feel of the stand. It was the right decision.

The Best MagSafe Accessories for iPhone of 2023

Best Magsafe Case
iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe
Amazon
Apple MagSafe Charger
Best MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon

$31.00
$39.00 Save 21%

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
Best MagSafe Stand
Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
Shop Now
iOttie Velox Magnetic Wireless Charging Car Mount
Best MagSafe Car Mount
iOttie Velox Magnetic Wireless Charging Car Mount
Amazon

$47.95
 

MyCharge Superhero MagLock Power Bank
Best MagSafe Battery Pack
MyCharge Superhero MagLock Power Bank
Amazon
MOFT Snap-on Wallet
Best MagSafe Wallet
MOFT Snap-on Wallet
Amazon

$29.99
 

Joby GripTight Tripod Mount
Best Magsafe Camera Tripod
Joby GripTight Tripod Mount
Shop

Should You Buy Nomad’s Stand Charger?

Showing the Nomad Stand from the side with an iPhone attached
iPhone 14 Pro attachedTyler Hayes / How-To Geek

Spending $80 on a phone accessory shouldn’t be taken lightly. Frankly, this product isn’t geared toward everyone, either. Apple makes a MagSafe charger that can be picked up for $31, and there are less expensive ones if cost is a concern. (There are more expensive ones too.)

The Nomad Stand is made for people who want their electronics to be a part of their home’s decor. Even though the Stand is expensive, it’s built absurdly well. For those with the budget and interest, this product is worth its price.

Rating: 7/10 ?
  • 1 - Does not work
  • 2 - Barely functional
  • 3 - Severely lacking in most areas
  • 4 - Functions, but has numerous issues
  • 5 - Fine yet leaves a lot to be desired
  • 6 - Good enough to buy on sale
  • 7 - Great and worth purchasing
  • 8 - Fantastic, approaching best-in-class
  • 9 - Best-in-class
  • 10 - Borderline perfection
Price: $80
Nomad

Here’s What We Like

  • Heavy-duty and durable
  • Long, integrated USB-C cable
  • Supports horizontal or vertical placement

And What We Don't

  • Slower, 7.5W iPhone charging speed
  • Comparatively expensive
  • No power adapter included
READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Tyler Hayes Tyler Hayes
Tyler Hayes first started freelance writing for Fast Company after spending a decade as a computer technician repairing computers and setting up home networks. Since 2013, he has contributed to dozens of publications, including The New York Times, WIRED, PCMag, Vice, and Shondaland.
Read Full Bio »