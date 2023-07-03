7/10 ? 1 - Does not work

For some people, their phone charger doesn’t matter, and any plastic one will suffice. For others, it’s important that it matches their decor. Nomad’s new MagSafe compatible Stand is for the latter, design-conscious group, but sheds a few dollars compared to its other charging stand option.

Here's What We Like Heavy-duty and durable

Long, integrated USB-C cable

Supports horizontal or vertical placement And What We Don't Slower, 7.5W iPhone charging speed

Comparatively expensive

No power adapter included

MagSafe vs MagSafe Compatible

Weight : 1.3lb (604g)

: 1.3lb (604g) Charging speeds : iPhone up to 7.5W (15W for other Qi devices)

: iPhone up to 7.5W (15W for other Qi devices) Stand dimensions: 5 x 3.26 x 2.71in (127 x 83 x 69mm)

Materials : Metal chassis, front glass panel, rubber base, nylon braided cable

: Metal chassis, front glass panel, rubber base, nylon braided cable Requirements: 20W power adapter (not included)

Nomad offers two nearly identical magnetic charging stands for iPhones. The first to debut was the Stand One which retails for $110 and supports Apple’s MFi MagSafe fast charging up to 15W for iPhones. This new Stand costs $80 and is MagSafe compatible, so it supports iPhone charging speeds up to 7.5W—15W for other Qi devices, which also have a magnetic attachment.

To state the obvious, the primary difference is the speed at which the Stand One and Stand will charge an iPhone. The only other difference is that Stand One has a white magnetic charging surface and the Stand has a black one.

Both use the same materials, have the same cable length, and need a 20W wall adapter. If you plan on using a charging stand in a common area for powering up your phone throughout the day, I would suggest the more powerful Stand One. If the charger is for your nightstand, I recommend the less expensive Stand.

Nomad Stand Design and Function

The Nomad Stand isn’t different from most other wireless iPhone chargers in function, but it’s unique in its careful design considerations. Its upright metal and glass design oozes sophistication. Its 1.3-pound weight is simply impressive. While it may be an over-priced Qi charger, it at least offers you the option to choose one that looks and feels high-end.

Magnetically attaching an iPhone to the Stand was obvious and reliable to do. The charger didn’t rock back and forth or give any hints of flimsiness. Removing an iPhone was just as easy but nicer than most other chargers because of the Stand’s weight. It stayed put where it was placed.

In iOS 17, Apple created a StandBy mode which turns iPhones into a smart display when charging and turned horizontally. The Nomad Stand is perfectly situated for that software feature coming in the fall of 2023.

The most notable feature of the Stand might be its built-in 2-meter-long USB-C cable. Normally, having an attached cable would be more of a liability than a benefit, but in this case, the 2-meter length is longer than most cables that come with chargers, but not so long that it creates a tangled mess.

I used the Stand both in the living room on a side table and in my room on a nightstand. In both cases, the cable length felt ideal. Having a built-in cable is unfortunate if it were ever to be damaged, and the whole unit is unusable, but I think this more elegant implementation matches the luxurious look and feel of the stand. It was the right decision.

Should You Buy Nomad’s Stand Charger?

Spending $80 on a phone accessory shouldn’t be taken lightly. Frankly, this product isn’t geared toward everyone, either. Apple makes a MagSafe charger that can be picked up for $31, and there are less expensive ones if cost is a concern. (There are more expensive ones too.)

The Nomad Stand is made for people who want their electronics to be a part of their home’s decor. Even though the Stand is expensive, it’s built absurdly well. For those with the budget and interest, this product is worth its price.