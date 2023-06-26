Paint.NET is one of the best free image editors if you’re on a Windows PC. Now, there’s a new update that aims to fix some leftover issues from the big 5.0 update.

Paint.NET is getting a new update to version 5.0.7. Just like the other updates after 5.0, this version is almost exclusively dedicated to bug fixes, but it’s actually fixing some rather annoying ones. For one, the update is fixing an issue where the Edit -> Copy and Copy Merged menu items would incorrectly appear in some cases, and another one where applying BoltBait’s Apply Mask twice in certain scenarios would result in an infinite loop.

That’s not to say that there aren’t any additions or improvements at all, though. There’s a new keyboard shortcut to switch between tabs (Ctrl+Shift+Page Up/Down), and there are other minor improvements as well. You can read through the full changelog at the source link below.

The update is now available from both the website and GitHub, as well as the Microsoft Store.