To hide a song in Spotify, find the song in the iPhone or Android app, tap three dots next to it, and choose "Hide This Song." To unhide a song, tap three dots next to a hidden song and select "Hidden."

If you don’t wish to listen to certain songs while playing Spotify, hide those songs so they don’t play when you’re using the app. We’ll show you how to do that as well as how to unhide your songs in the future, if you change your mind.

Note: You can’t hide songs in your own playlists. If you don’t want a specific song in your playlist, simply remove it from the list.

How to Hide Songs on Spotify

To hide a song so it doesn’t play when you’re listening to your music, use the following steps in the Spotify app on your iPhone or Android phone.

Launch Spotify on your phone and find the music track to hide. Then, next to the song, tap the three dots.

In the menu that opens, select “Hide This Song.”

And Spotify will immediately hide your song in your list.

You’ll continue to see your song on your list, but it won’t be playable.

How to Unhide Songs on Spotify

If you’ve changed your mind about a song and want to unhide that song, follow the following steps to see your hidden songs and unhide them in Spotify’s mobile app.

First, open Spotify on your phone. Then, find the playlist or album where you hid your song.

Find your hidden song (which will be grayed out), and next to the song, tap the three dots.

In the open menu, select “Hidden.”

And Spotify will unhide your song, allowing you to tap and play it.

Can You Hide Songs in Spotify for Desktop or Web?

No, you can’t hide songs in Spotify’s desktop and web versions. Only the platform’s mobile app allows you to hide and unhide songs, as of the writing in June 2023.

If you have an unwanted song in your playlist, remove the song from your list and the app won’t play it. To do that, access your playlist and find that song. Next to the song, click the three dots and choose “Remove From This Playlist.”

Spotify will remove the selected song from your playlist, and you’re all done.

And that’s how you hide unwanted songs on Spotify as well as how to bring back the music tracks for which you’ve changed your mind. Happy listening!

