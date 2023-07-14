To prevent unknown callers from ringing your WhatsApp account, access WhatsApp's "Settings" menu, select Privacy > Calls, and turn on the "Silence Unknown Callers" option.

Are you getting spam calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp? If so, use a built-in app option to silence such calls on your iPhone or Android phone. WhatsApp will still log these calls’ details in your “Calls” tab, so you can check them when you aren’t busy. Here’s how to do that.

What Are Unknown Numbers in WhatsApp?

For WhatsApp, any person who you haven’t saved in your contacts, messaged, or called before is unknown. Once you enable the app’s silence calls feature, the app will silence calls from all these people on your phone. Later, you can visit the app’s “Calls” tab to view those callers and call them back if wanted.

Note: If you wish to prevent someone from calling or messaging you entirely, block that user in your WhatsApp account instead.

Silence Unknown WhatsApp Calls on iPhone and Android

To begin silencing unknown calls on your phone, launch the WhatsApp app on your iPhone or Android phone.

If you’re an Android user, then in WhatsApp’s top-right corner, tap the three dots and choose “Settings.” If you’re on an iPhone, in the app’s bottom bar, choose “Settings.”

On the following page, choose “Privacy.”

In the “Privacy” menu, select “Calls.”

On the “Calls” page, turn on the “Silence Unknown Callers” option.

Tip: In the future, to allow unknown numbers to call and ring your phone, disable the “Silence Unknown Callers” option.

And that’s it. From now on, WhatsApp will silence any calls made from people who aren’t in your contact list or who you haven’t messaged or called before. Enjoy a bit more privacy on this instant messaging app!

