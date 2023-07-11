Prime Day is here once again, which means you can find hundreds of thousands of products on sale throughout this week. Among them are some of the best tech deals we’ve ever seen on new Samsung smartphones, Apple tablets and watches, gaming SSDs, and much, much more. Keep reading to see which great gadgets made our list.
Apple Product Deals
Apple is one of the most renown names in tech. In addition to innovative products and quality hardware, they’re also known for their rather expensive price tags. Fortunately, there are some excellent Prime Day deals–some among the best prices we’ve ever seen–on various Apple devices this week, ranging from iPads, to Apple Watches, and more.
- Apple iPad (10th Generation) | $379 ($70 Off) — Best Price
- Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) | $379 ($120 Off) — Best Price
- Apple Watch Series 8 | $279.99 ($119.01 Off) — Best Price
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) | $199 ($50 Off) — Best Price
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) | $139.99 ($29.01 Off) — Best Price
Samsung Product Deals
Samsung is another tech giant that is widely known for their smartphones, watches, and tablets. This Prime Day, you’ll be able to save hundreds on some of the best Android-powered devices money can buy, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Phone, Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet, and more.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Phone | $949.99 ($250 Off) — Best Price
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Smartwatch | $159.99 ($120 Off) — Best Price
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Tablet | $499.99 ($200 Off) — Best Price
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Tablet | $679.99 ($300 Off) — Best Price
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Tablet | $149.99 ($80 Off)
SSD Deals
A little extra PC storage is a good thing to have, especially if you play a lot of games or store a lot of big files. And when it comes to storage, SSDs are some of the best options around, with their fast transfer speeds and reliability. Whether you need an SSD for your desktop, laptop, or game console, we’ve found quite a few Prime Day sales from big brands like PNY, Crucial, Acer, and more.
- SK hynix Gold P31 2TB M.2 2280 Internal SSD | $93.99 ($28 Off) — Best Price
- PNY CS900 2TB SATA III Internal SSD | $61.99 ($28 Off) — Best Price
- Crucial BX500 2TB SATA Internal SSD | $75.99 ($24 Off) — Best Price
- Acer SA100 1.92TB SATA III Internal SSD | $69.99 ($15 Off) — Best Price
- Solidigm P44 Pro Series 1TB M.2 2280 Internal SSD | $79.99 ($9.70 Off)
Mechanical Keyboard Deals
A keyboard is an important component of any PC, be it a laptop or desktop, and mechanical keyboards are especially useful. They’re more customizable, with swappable keys and switches, and they tend to be faster and more durable than other options. This makes them especially useful for gamers, writers, and anyone else who prizes a stellar typing experience. So if you’re in the market for a new keyboard, you won’t want to miss out on these sales today.
- DROP CTRL High-Profile Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard | $216 ($54 Off)
- DROP ALT High-Profile 65% Mechanical Keyboard | $200 ($50 Off)
- Keychron V1 Wired Custom 75% Mechanical Keyboard | $79.99 ($20 Off) — Best Price
- Redragon K530 Pro Draconic 60% Wireless RGB Mechanical Keyboard | $59.99 ($10 Off)
- MageGee 75% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $23.99 ($16 Off) — Best Price
Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Bluetooth speakers are a great way to listen to your favorite music, playlists, and podcasts without the hassle of wrestling with cords and cables or needing to find an outlet. If you have a big backyard, graduation, or pool party planned this summer, a nice portable Bluetooth speaker is the best way to provide your guests with ambient music directly from your smartphone. And with these Prime Day deals, it’s more affordable than ever to invest in one of these handy speakers for a great price.
- Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker | $74.99 ($25 Off)
- Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $27.99 ($12 Off)
- JBL CHARGE 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $119.95 ($56 Off) — Best Price
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $199 ($130 Off) — Best Price
- Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Powerful Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | $379 ($150 Off) — Best Price
More Prime Day Deals
The savings aren’t over yet. You can find all the best Prime Day deals in one convenient place on our homepage. We’ll also have more deals to share with you tomorrow for the second day in this year’s Prime shopping event. See you there!
- › The 4 Best Free Password Managers
- › Save 45% On Roborock’s Vacuum Lineup in Big Prime Day Sale
- › Edge Keeps Putting a Shortcut on Your Desktop? How to Fix It
- › Mozilla Thunderbird 115 Arrives Today, and It Looks Great
- › The MacBook M1 Air Is Still The Best Computer I’ve Ever Owned
- › Over 100 Great Indie Apps Are on Sale Today