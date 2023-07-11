Prime Day is here once again, which means you can find hundreds of thousands of products on sale throughout this week. Among them are some of the best tech deals we’ve ever seen on new Samsung smartphones, Apple tablets and watches, gaming SSDs, and much, much more. Keep reading to see which great gadgets made our list.

Apple Product Deals

Apple is one of the most renown names in tech. In addition to innovative products and quality hardware, they’re also known for their rather expensive price tags. Fortunately, there are some excellent Prime Day deals–some among the best prices we’ve ever seen–on various Apple devices this week, ranging from iPads, to Apple Watches, and more.

Samsung Product Deals

Samsung is another tech giant that is widely known for their smartphones, watches, and tablets. This Prime Day, you’ll be able to save hundreds on some of the best Android-powered devices money can buy, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Phone, Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet, and more.

SSD Deals

A little extra PC storage is a good thing to have, especially if you play a lot of games or store a lot of big files. And when it comes to storage, SSDs are some of the best options around, with their fast transfer speeds and reliability. Whether you need an SSD for your desktop, laptop, or game console, we’ve found quite a few Prime Day sales from big brands like PNY, Crucial, Acer, and more.

Mechanical Keyboard Deals

A keyboard is an important component of any PC, be it a laptop or desktop, and mechanical keyboards are especially useful. They’re more customizable, with swappable keys and switches, and they tend to be faster and more durable than other options. This makes them especially useful for gamers, writers, and anyone else who prizes a stellar typing experience. So if you’re in the market for a new keyboard, you won’t want to miss out on these sales today.

Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Bluetooth speakers are a great way to listen to your favorite music, playlists, and podcasts without the hassle of wrestling with cords and cables or needing to find an outlet. If you have a big backyard, graduation, or pool party planned this summer, a nice portable Bluetooth speaker is the best way to provide your guests with ambient music directly from your smartphone. And with these Prime Day deals, it’s more affordable than ever to invest in one of these handy speakers for a great price.

More Prime Day Deals

