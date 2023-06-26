For being a free-to-use tool, Google Docs actually have a very wide range of features. It’s one of the best online collaboration tools out there. And now, it’s getting even better, with the addition of a new smart chip that’ll help you collect thoughts from others.

Google Docs is adding a new kind of smart chip in its latest update, which other users will be able to click or tap in order to “vote” on something — you can make a table of items, and then place these chips to get users to quickly choose among any of the items in that table. The chips themselves can be used with emoji and actually resemble reactions that you can use in messages from social media platforms such as Discord, WhatsApp, or Telegram.

Google already has a dedicated tool for this kind of thing — Google Forms. It’s meant for all kinds of forms and surveys, including ones where you need people to vote and settle on a simple option. This option in Docs, then, is better suited for simpler, more casual votes, such as getting friends to choose an option for an afternoon getaway.

This option is now rolling out to users and will become available to everyone within the next two weeks.