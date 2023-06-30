To get around a temporary IP address block, check if your IP address is blacklisted, acquire a new IP address by rebooting your router, enable or disable your VPN, use your phone's internet with your computer, remove viruses from your machine, contact the website, or contact your internet service provider.

Can’t access a site because the site keeps saying your IP address has been blocked? Despite the block, you can do a few things to possibly visit the site. Here are your options when it comes to accessing a site that has temporarily blocked you.

Why You’re Getting a “Your IP Has Been Temporarily Blocked” Error

You get an IP address block error when the site you’re trying to visit has decided to put a ban on your device’s IP address, the set of numbers used to identify your device on a network. The site may have done it for various reasons, with getting spam from your IP address being the biggy in most cases.

If you’ve tried to log in to an account on that site multiple times (unsuccessfully), that may be why the site has banned your IP address. This ban, meant to protect your account from being hacked, is usually temporarily; in some cases, it can last a few days.

Ways to Resolve a “Your IP Has Been Temporarily Blocked” Error

While you can’t lift the ban the site has imposed on your IP address, you can apply a few tweaks here and there to possibly resolve your issue. Let’s take a look at the available solutions.

Check if Your IP Address Is Blacklisted

If you’re getting an IP address ban error on a popular site, there’s a chance your IP address is blacklisted. Many platforms place a ban on suspicious IP addresses to prevent them from spamming the site.

To check if your IP address is part of that blacklist, head to What Is My IP Address site’s Blacklist Check web page. This web page automatically detects your current IP address, matches it against its blacklist, and tells you if your IP is banned.

If your IP address is indeed banned, you’ll have to contact your internet service provider (ISP) for an explanation and resolution.

Get a New IP Address by Restarting Your Router

Unless you use a static public IP address, your ISP assigns you a dynamic IP address each time you connect. This means, if your current IP address is banned by a website, rebooting your router and modem may get you new IP address that isn’t banned by that site.

Use your modem and router’s Power button to turn the device off and back on. If your device doesn’t have that button, use the power socket switch to perform a reboot. In either case, make sure you leave your networking equipment without power for at least ten seconds.

Once you’ve done that, open a web browser on your computer and try to access your site.

Toggle Your VPN On or Off

If you’re using a VPN app, your VPN’s IP address may be banned. This prevents you from accessing your site. In this case, fix the issue by turning off your VPN when you visit your site.

If you aren’t using a VPN, and you have access to a VPN app, turn on your VPN service and see if you can then access your site. We recommend some paid VPN services, but there a few good free VPNs you can turn to as well. Turning on VPN gives your computer a new IP address, which allows you to access sites that have banned your actual IP address.

Use Your Mobile Phone’s Internet With Your Computer

To get around an IP address ban on a PC, use your iPhone or Android phone’s internet connection with your computer. Since your phone’s connection is different from your Wi-Fi connection, you’ll get a new public IP address tethering your phone with your machine, allowing you to access your sites.

We’ve written guides on how to turn your iPhone or Android phone into a Wi-Fi hotspot. Check them out to learn how to share your phone’s internet with your other devices.

Note that this isn’t a permanent solution to your problem, however, this lets you perform your important tasks on your site while you wait for the site to unban your main IP address.

Run an Antivirus Scan on Your Computer

Sometimes, a virus or malware infection causes your computer not to load some sites. You may get many types of errors while accessing your sites with a virus, including IP block messages.

In this case, run a full virus and malware scan on your computer to remove any threats. This ensures a malicious item isn’t causing your problem.

To run a virus scan on Windows 11 or Windows 10, head into Windows Security > Virus & Threat Protection > Scan Options. There, choose “Full Scan” and click “Scan Now.”

Wait for the antivirus to find and remove viruses from your machine. When that’s done, close and reopen your web browser, then access your site.

Contact the Website

If you believe a site has mistakenly blocked your IP address, reach out to the site’s webmaster and explain your situation. They should be able to remove you from their ban list.

Reaching out to site owners, webmasters, or technical people is easy these days. You can try identifying the owner of a website with a Whois lookup. Or, if there’s any way possible, such as using a friend’s device, try to gain access to the site yourself. Then, use the site’s contact page to find their contact information. You can then fill in the contact form on the site (if they have one) or reach out by sending an email to their listed email address.

You may not receive a quick response, but it could eventually get you unblocked.

Contact Your Internet Service Provider (ISP)

If your IP address remains blocked, your last option is to contact your internet service provider (ISP) and ask for a solution. Your ISP may have a better idea as to why you’re unable to access certain sites. They may even have solutions to help you fix your problem.

And those are some actions to take when a site has temporarily blocked your IP address. We hope you get access to your favorite site soon.

