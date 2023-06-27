How tired are you of paying a premium for a so-so mobile plan? The average consumer cell phone bill is well over $100, with some providers like Verizon Wireless offering plans as high as $70 per line per month. If you’re living on a budget but rely heavily on your phone, now is a great time to switch to an alternative like Mint Mobile.

Stepping in as a breath of fresh air (pun intended), Mint Mobile helps minimize the pain point of unreasonably high mobile bills. You may hesitate to switch away from one of the big three (Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T), but there are at least five reasons why you need to drop your current cell service provider for Mint Mobile.

Ranked the ‘Best Budget Cell Phone Plan’

In our breakdown of the best cell phone plans of 2023, Mint Mobile blew others out of the water as the best budget plan. The low-cost plan impresses with its incredibly affordable pricing while still delivering unlimited data and unlimited talk and text. For all the data you could need, you’ll spend $30 per month, or $90 for 3 months, which is more than half of providers like Verizon Wireless.

Plans get even cheaper if you decide you don’t need unlimited data. There are 5GB, 15GB, and 20GB per month data plans that all include unlimited talk and text and 5G nationwide coverage for $15, $20, and $25 respectively. For full transparency, the unlimited plan does experience slower speeds after you’ve used 40GB in a month, but most providers throttle speeds (often disguised as “prioritized data”), as well.

For a limited time, you can save even more per plan for the first three months, but more on that in a bit.

What You See Is What You Get

Up front, most cell plans are fairly straightforward. They display how much data you receive, whether it’s 5G or 4G network coverage, and a few other minor stipulations. However, that’s just the surface. When you really start to dig into these plans, you come across purposefully-worded conditions, a list of hidden fees, and even “gotcha” mechanics, like prioritized data limits.

Mint Mobile cuts through the nonsense with straightforward billing and plans. What you see on the purchase page is what you get. Because you’re paying upfront for three months, you also know what taxes and fees you’re paying. You’re never surprised by a bill that suddenly shoots up a few dollars because some hidden fee went up.

Mint Mobile Phone Plans | Starting at $15/month for 3 months | Mint Mobile

No Bundled Gimmicks

Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T are primarily mobile service providers. However, each one offers bundled services, such as home internet, television, or landlines. To get you to feel like you’re scoring a deal, they’ll often wrap these services in with your mobile plan, but all you’re really doing is substituting an actual discount on your cell service with a reduced-cost plan you may not even want.

Mint Mobile is strictly a mobile service provider, so you never have to worry about being coerced into a bundle or paying for something you don’t need. Simply pick your low-cost plan and go about your day.

Same Great Coverage, Much Lower Price

Your first hesitation about Mint Mobile is probably its coverage. Understandably so, but a low-cost mobile plan doesn’t mean “inferior.” In fact, Mint Mobile works off the same towers that the main providers use. That means, for that lowered cost, you’re still going to enjoy 5G coverage throughout the country. You can check Mint Mobile’s coverage map against a provider like Verizon’s and find they’re largely similar.

Save Even More Today

As if Mint Mobile’s plans weren’t affordable enough already, the provider is running a promotion for new customers. Until July 14, 2023, all of the company’s plans are $15 per month for the first 3 months, including its premium Unlimited data plan. Sign up today, and enjoy the most affordable cell service that you’re likely ever going to see.

Signing up for Mint Mobile is fairly simple, requiring you to either physically replace your phone’s SIM card with a Mint Mobile card or activate an eSim (electronic SIM). You don’t even need to buy a new phone, though Mint Mobile does have options available, should you need a new device.