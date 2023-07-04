6/10 ? 1 - Does not work

While NZXT is known for plenty of gaming components and accessories, one thing the company isn’t known for is audio products. With the launch of its new Relay line, the company is looking to change that, and in many ways, the NZXT Relay Headset is leading the charge.

NZXT made a first attempt at getting into the gaming audio scene back in 2019, but those products were never released. NZXT says they didn’t meet the company’s standards, which means that its new Relay line, consisting of an audio switcher/mixer, speakers and subwoofer, and headset must be in line with what the company imagined.

The NZXT Relay ecosystem is impressive when you have the entire system in place, but how does the headset fare on its own? It ultimately comes down to what you’re looking for.

Here's What We Like Comfortable fit

Microphone is solid

Good positional audio for gaming And What We Don't Bass response is lacking

Relies on the rest of the Relay ecosystem for best value

Decent Build, Uninspired Design

Dimensions: 6.6 x 7.7 x 3.7in (168.85 x 196.44 x 93.65 mm)

6.6 x 7.7 x 3.7in (168.85 x 196.44 x 93.65 mm) Weight: 9.52 oz (269.5 g)

Overall, the build of the NZXT Relay Headset isn’t surprising in any way. The yoke that holds the ear cups is made from aluminum, while the rest of the headphones are largely plastic. They don’t feel cheap or flimsy, but they don’t feel especially premium, either.

Fortunately, the memory foam in the ear cushions is comfortable, and the leatherette covering keeps them from heating up after multi-hour sessions. After an hour or so, there was noticeable heat buildup, but not more than I would expect with any set of headphones using similar materials.

If there is a point to be made against the NZXT Relay Headset, it lies in the look of the headset. It’s not garish, but on the other hand, it’s not especially striking or noticeable. That said, if you’re looking for a more subdued-looking gaming headset, this could be a positive.

Barebones But Flexible Connectivity

Cable Length: 6.56 ft (2m)

The NZXT Relay Headset uses a 3.5mm cable to connect to your PC, which means it will work with nearly any computer. In the box, you’ll also find a 3.5mm to USB-A adapter, which is what you’ll want to use in most cases, as it enables extra options.

The 3.5mm cable plugs into the right side of the headphones, while on the other side, you’ll find a smaller jack meant for the included mic. The removable mic is handy if you want to use the NZXT Relay Headset as a set of headphones without looking like you’re in the middle of an esports championship while on the morning train.

The removable microphone is also handy if you’ve got another microphone you would like to use. If you’re streaming, you might prefer to use the NZXT Capsule Mic, for example, which is an easy tweak with the Relay Headset.

Setup and the NZXT Cam App

Setup is straightforward if you’re only using the 3.5mm jack, as all you’ve got to do is plug in, and you’re done. That said, if you want to make any use of the NZXT Cam app (available for Windows), you’ll need to use the USB adapter or the separately sold NZXT Switchmix.

The app adds another dimension to the headset in many ways, as it enables DTS Headphone:X profiles. These add some extra space to what would otherwise be less immersive sounds.

The NZXT Cam app also handles firmware updates and lets you customize the sound. You can disable DTS entirely or adjust the level of stereo widening as well as the EQ sounds.

Good Mic, But Gameplay Audio Lacks Impact

Driver size: 40mm

40mm Frequency Range: 20Hz – 40kHz

20Hz – 40kHz Microphone frequency range: 100Hz – 10kHz

The NZXT Relay Headset features 50mm drivers, which is common for headphones in general. That’s what makes it so surprising that these headphones are so lacking in the low end. There simply isn’t the cinematic thump that adds that extra visceral feel to games.

Bass aside, the headphones do have their strong points. Playing “Need for Speed: Unbound,” I could easily hear which side a car from behind me was approaching from. This let me defend more effectively, which is definitely a good sign for the headset.

The various DTS modes available for gaming in the NZXT Cam app make a surprising difference. Originally, I tried “Diablo IV” on the RPG setting, and it sounded smeared and unfocused. Considering the top-down perspective, I tried the MOBA preset, which worked much better.

The microphone sounds good, considering the rest of the package. You probably wouldn’t want to record a podcast with it, but it’s fine for gaming and streaming.

Microphone Audio Sample

Music Doesn’t Bring the Bass

While the relatively thin low end wasn’t much of an issue for gaming, that isn’t the case for music. I’ve heard plenty of headphones with 50mm drivers that get great bass response, but the NZXT Relay Headset doesn’t fall into that category.

While listening to Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home,” I tried moving through various DTS and EQ options. Many of these settings didn’t do much in an audible sense, and even choosing the Bass Boost preset didn’t do much to fill out the low end. On a song like this, there isn’t much bass to speak of in the first place, but it still sounded thinner than usual. I was able to use the NZXT Cam software’s EQ to remedy this, but what if you’re using the headset elsewhere?

Listening to “Hotdoggin’” by Fu Manchu on my iPhone (plugged in via the Lightning to 3.5mm adapter), the open-sounding top end provides plenty of space for singer Scott Hill’s voice and the quiet guitar that starts the song. As the band kicks into full gear, the bottom falls out, as the Relay Headset just doesn’t provide enough low end to do the song justice. Without the EQ available, there is no way to make up for this lack of low-end.

While the Relay Headset’s weak point is music, the good news is that its relatively shallow bass response is good for listening to voice-focused content. If you spend your non-gaming time listening to music or audiobooks, the NZXT Relay Headset should work perfectly.

Should You Buy the NZXT Relay Headset?

The NZXT Relay Headset has excellent definition in the higher frequencies, which also helps with spatial awareness. This is mainly when you’re using DTS, either via the included USB adapter or the NZXT Switchmix, which is sold separately.

The main issue is that the headset just doesn’t bring enough in the low end for most people. If speech intelligibility is what you’re looking for, the NZXT Relay Headset does a decent job. If you’re looking for thumping bass for music or a cinematic low-end for movies and gaming, you won’t find it here.

Despite everything above, the Switchmix and NZXT Cam software go a long way toward smoothing down the Headset’s rough edges. As part of the system, they’re a solid choice, but if you’re only looking for a headset, you’ll find plenty of comparable options.