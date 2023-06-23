Passkeys are the exciting new replacement for passwords, built around the idea of creating secure keys that are stored on your device instead of human-readable passwords. Microsoft is now working on better support for passkeys in Windows 11.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23486 is now rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, which introduces lower-level passkey support. Starting with this build, Windows 11 has its own passkey management, which seems to be independent of the browser you’re using. When creating or signing in with passkeys, you’ll have the option to use Windows Hello with a face, fingerprint, or PIN to sign in.

Passkeys created and saved through Windows can be managed in the Settings app, by navigating to Accounts > Passkeys. You’ll see all your passkeys saved to your PC on that screen, with the option to search for and delete any specific one.

Windows’s passkey support should be available when visiting sites with Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, when selecting “Windows Hello or external security key” at the passkey prompt in the browser. Other Chromium-based browsers will likely add the same functionality over time.

Browser and operating system makers are still working on interoperability and migration tools for passkeys, and this could be a helpful piece of the puzzle — especially for people working with multiple browsers on Windows PCs. We’re also starting to see more online accounts support passkeys as an alternative to passwords, like Google and 1Password.