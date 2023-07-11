Prime Day 2023 has finally arrived, and it’s time to cash in on the best deals of the year. If you’re in the market for an intuitive, time-saving robot vacuum, you won’t want to miss the amazing discounts Roborock has to offer. You can save hundreds on their top-tier robot and manual vacuums during this annual sale.

Featured Deals

Vanquish wet and dry messes with these innovative floor cleaning solutions from Roborock, on sale from Tuesday, July 11th through Sunday, July 16th.

You can get the best deal ever on the premium S7 Max Ultra, paying only $999.99 ($300 off) for one of the most powerful robot vacuum and mop combos in Roborock’s lineup. If you’re looking for the best budget option on an all-in-one model, consider getting the Q Revo for just $699.99 ($200 off). Then for the ultimate wet and dry manual option, shop and save on the upright Dyad Pro for only $349.99 ($100 off).

Spend less on the auto-emptying and self-refilling S7 Max Ultra, the dual-spinning mops of the Q Revo, or the intense suction power of the Dyad Pro. No matter which wet and dry duo you choose, you’ll enjoy substantial savings this Prime Day while achieving effortlessly clean floors throughout your home.

Save on New Models

For the latest in robot vacuum technology, enjoy Prime Day discounts on Roborock’s newest S8 and S8+ models. From July 11th through July 16th, you can score the S8 for only $599.99 ($150 off) and the S8+ for $799.99 ($200 off). These robot vacuum and mop combos feature high-speed sonic mopping, reactive obstacle avoidance, accurate 3D mapping, and much more. The S8+ also includes a self-emptying dock, adding even greater convenience to your hands-free floor cleaning setup.

Get Powerful Options for Less

If you’re looking for a combination of substantial power and savings, look no further than this next set of robot vacuums. From July 11th through July 16th, you can get the S7 MaxV for just $539.99 ($320 off). This smart vacuum and mop unit delivers powerful suction and sonic vibration technology to keep your carpets, tiles, and hardwood floors in top condition.

Enhance your effortless floor cleaning power even further with the S7 MaxV Ultra for only $1,059.99 ($340). This model combines the innovative features of the S7 MaxV with automatic mop washing, mop drying, dust emptying, and tank refilling capabilities. Note that this great deal on the S7 MaxV Ultra is only available on July 11th and 12th, and then it’s gone.

Find a Blend of Power, Price, and Precision

Get the best deals ever on the Roborock S7 and S7+ during Prime Day. These robot vacuum and mop combos feature powerful suction, sonic mopping technology, multi-level mapping, voice control, and more to help you get the most out of your hands-free cleaning experience. The S7+ also comes with an automatic dust-emptying feature for an extra convenient touch.

From July 11th through July 16th, you can pick up the S7 for just $359.99 ($290 off) or the S7+ for $659.98 ($290 off). Get a precise and powerful clean for an unbeatable price with these Prime Day deals.

Savings for Allergy Sufferers

Roborock’s Q-series robot vacuums are an excellent choice for ridding your home of allergens, and now you can score the best deals ever on the Q5 and Q5+ models with Prime Day. From July 11th through July 16th, you can get the Q5 for just $259.99 ($170 off) and the Q5+ for $399.99 ($300 off). These robot vacuums feature powerful suction that draws dirt and grime from deep inside carpets and floor crevices, delivering a thorough and effortless clean to the floors all throughout your home.

Take your hands-free, allergen-free cleaning to the next level with the Q7 Max and Q7 Max+ models. These cutting-edge, robot vacuum and mop duos combine remarkable suction power with precise mopping technology to rid your floors of dirt, debris, and pet hair.

You can get the Q7 Max for only $359.99 ($240 off) from July 11th to July 16th. Add automatic dust emptying to your cleaning experience with the Q7 Max+ for $499.99 ($370 off) on Prime Days only, July 11th and 12th.

Clean Less and Spend Less

Prime Day is the perfect time to upgrade your floor cleaning solutions and score major savings. Shop during Amazon’s annual sale from Tuesday, July 11th through Sunday, July 16th, to save on Roborock’s top robot vacuums and mop duos and enjoy effortless, hands-free cleaning for much less. Also, don’t miss out on the Prime Day exclusive deals on the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra and Q7 Max+ running from July 11th to July 12th.