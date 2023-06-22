Microsoft has been rapidly adding new features to its Edge web browser over the past few months, ranging from annoying to potentially useful. Now, there’s a new dedicated Edge browser “built for work” in development.

Microsoft Edge for Business is now available in private preview, which “aims to address the needs of both end users and IT Pros as the browser that automatically separates work and personal browsing into dedicated browser windows with their own favorites, separate caches and storage locations.” The idea is that your PC could have two browsing experiences — one for your personal browsing, and one for work tasks — and both could be Microsoft Edge.

The new Business version has a special icon (Edge with a briefcase), as well as a profile picture in the top-left corner of the window that expands into your profile information when clicked. Microsoft will also allow organizations to change the profile area into a branded interface, with a custom logo, name, and color to match the company or group managing the Edge experience. It also automatically switches “a growing number of websites” between the work and personal experiences.

This likely won’t be a separate version that regular people can download, like Edge Beta or Canary. Instead, administrators and IT departments will roll it out to computers they own and control. Microsoft is also testing a version for “Bring Your Own PC” computers.

Microsoft Edge for Business is currently planned for a wide rollout in August 2023.