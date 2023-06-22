As far as privacy-focused search engines go, DuckDuckGo is at the top of many people’s lists. DuckDuckGo released a companion web browser for Mac in public beta in 2022, and now there’s a Windows version available.

DuckDuckGo’s browser is now available in beta for Windows computers, letting you try out the browser and all of its private, secure features. It includes many additions that you might find enticing even if you’re not overly worried about your privacy. For one, there is a private “Duck Player” that lets you play sandboxed YouTube videos without ads or impact to your recommendations.

You also get enhanced tracker blocking and website encryption, as well as improved cookie/website data management and even a “Fire’ button that can actually delete data from a website in seconds with a single click. There’s also built-in email protection in the browser with duck.com addresses for things such as single-use logins. Under the hood, it’s using Windows’s WebView2 rendering engine, so it should load pages similarly to Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

If you wish to try it out and you happen to have a Windows PC, you can now download the beta to give it a spin. Keep in mind, however, that it’s a beta — just how it might have a lot of cool features, it might also come with a lot of bugs.