The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is one of the company’s new 2023 robot vacuum and mop machines. After testing the all-in-one device for nearly a month, I can confidently say Roborock has another winner on its hands with this model. However, it does come at a cost.

Before jumping into the full review, it’s important to explain the subtle differences between this vacuum and the S7 MaxV Ultra, released and reviewed in 2022. The newer S7 Max Ultra model includes an auto mop drying feature, is available in black and white, and provides more suction. The “rated power” has also dropped from 74W to 60W, while the dustbin volume has gone from 400ml to 350ml. However, neither point should be viewed as a negative, as you’ll read below.

Here's What We Like It does everything you'd expect in a robot vacuum

Easy setup

Available in black or white

Plenty of power

Intuitive app And What We Don't Yes, it's pricey

Dock is massive

Superior Specs, Excellent Performance

Most robot vacuums have a similar circular design, although they may differ in features. These appliances can move independently around your home to collect debris. Typically, they only have two or three physical buttons, which is likely intentional. This allows beginners to quickly start the machine with a push of a button, while experts can enjoy using supported apps for more advanced functions.

Not too long ago, robot vacuums were known for tumbling down stairs or becoming trapped in carpets. Fortunately, advancements in software and hardware have largely eliminated these issues and enabled robots to move in the correct direction.

Like other robot vacuums, such as the Roborock S8 that I recently reviewed, the Roborock S7 Max has three physical buttons on top of the device. These buttons enable you to power the vacuum on/off, return it to the dock, or initiate a spot cleaning mode.

Thanks to the machine’s obstacle-avoidance system, the buttons function properly from the moment you start using them. This system ensures that your robot doesn’t get trapped in a small area or fall down the stairs to its demise.

However, given its price point, the S7 Max is most powerful when you’re using its app, which I’ll discuss below. The app allows the robovac to create a customized map of your home, enabling it to clean most efficiently. Roborock has incorporated PreciSense LiDAR Navigation to allow the robot to create detailed maps of your home, regardless of the floor type. Unlike traditional blueprints, these maps are constantly updated as changes are made within your home.

A few additional points about the system’s mapping are in order. First, the S7 Max can map your home in seconds thanks to its quick mapping feature. This means it can start cleaning asap, even though future jobs will be more precise. The mapping is also designed to avoid large objects such as furniture and know when they can’t go beneath a chair or table. And if your home has more than one floor, the robot is up to the task, as it will create different blueprints for each level (though you’ll have to manually move the device up and down the stairs).

Regarding battery life, the S7 Max Ultra boasts a 5,200mAh battery that can power the robot for approximately 180 minutes. This runtime is identical to its predecessor, the S7 MaxV, which is a testament to its exceptional performance. The robot never needed an additional charge during my testing in a 2,100 sq. ft. space. For those with larger homes, the robot will automatically return to its charging station, recharge, and resume its cleaning task without requiring any human input.

Voom, Voom

Undoubtedly, you are curious about the functionality of the machine, particularly its performance in vacuuming and mopping. Its 5,500Pa suction makes it highly efficient at picking up debris in its path. During my testing, I evaluated its ability to pick up long hair from the bathroom carpet without causing any damage to the machine’s bottom roller. I was pleased that the Roborock S7 Max Ultra performed exceptionally well, quickly and safely removing the hair and depositing it into the debris bin.

I used the robot’s mopping function for a quick cleanup, and it worked well. However, I rely on my Roborock Dyad Pro for tougher cleaning tasks, which I plan to review soon. Roborock utilizes sonic vibration technology for mopping, allowing it to scrub up to 3,000 times per minute.

An important thing to note is that the Roborock S7 Max Ultra and other robot vacuums like it is smart enough to detect whether they are on a carpet or a flat surface that requires mopping. This means you don’t have to worry about water getting where it’s unnecessary.

Carefree Maintenance

Like other companies, Roborock provides robot vacuums at different price ranges. Each level offers additional features or improvements compared to the lower-priced models. As you move up the price ladder, you can find vacuums with automated docking systems, such as the S7 Max Ultra.

The included docking system is not small, measuring 422 X 504 X 420mm, and has one function missing on the S7 MaxV Ultra. Firstly, it comes with a dust container that has a removable bag. Additionally, there are two water containers—one for fresh water and the other for dirty water.

The machine’s 350ml dustbin and 200ml water tank work with the dust container and water mechanisms. After completing a job, the machine’s refresh function automatically activates when the dustbin needs to be emptied or when the water tank needs to be filled. This means the dock automatically sucks away the debris, refills the water taken, or sucks away the dirty water from the mop. But the S7 Max Ultra does a little bit more. It also automatically washes and dries the mop. The latter is not available on the S7 MaxV Ultra.

The process only takes a few seconds to complete. The system is equipped with advanced technology to ensure its efficiency, and it’s highly recommended to observe the process at least once to appreciate it fully.

As noted above, the dustbin volume on the S7 Max Ultra has gone from 400ml to 350ml vs. the S7 MaxV Ultra. However, this doesn’t mean all that much, given how everything runs automatically.

It’s All About the App

I have previously mentioned in my Roborock reviews that this company’s app for their robot vacuums is exceptional. Pairing the app with the vacuum is easy, and once done, you can start enjoying its full potential.

The Roborock app is available for both iPhone and Android, and it allows you to schedule cleaning times, adjust the vacuum and mop settings, and receive notifications when parts require cleaning or replacement. The app also stores your cleaning history and provides firmware updates for your convenience.

Once the robot has mapped your home, you will notice distinct areas on the app. You can utilize this data to create cleaning zones. For instance, you can instruct the robot to concentrate on mopping the kitchen floor instead of cleaning the entire lower level.

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is compatible with voice assistants such as Apple Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. This feature lets you customize the cleaning settings according to your preferences for optimal results.

Should You Buy the Roborock S7 Max Ultra?

If money isn’t a concern, I can confirm that the Roborock S7 Max Ultra works as promised. Besides the huge docking station, I can’t find anything to fault this machine.

Price is almost certainly a factor for many, however. If that is the case, you can look at the best robot vacuums on the market and probably find one that does most of what this one does for less.