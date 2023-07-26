Control and customize to your heart's content. TV backlights can sync with your TV's sound, so when you're watching a movie, listening to music, or playing a game, you can do so with the surround of immersive lighting.

What to Look for in a TV Backlight in 2024

TV backlights are a great investment to enhance your viewing experience with vibrant colors and improved visual appeal. However, they aren't all the same. Some can be controlled via your smartphone, some have set color choices, and others can dance to your favorite music.

Whether you're looking to create an immersive atmosphere for your friends for movie night or just want to heighten the mood in your home, a TV backlight can change most home entertainment spots into something quite fancy.

There are several factors to consider when buying a TV backlight, though. First, you'll want to look for options with adjustable brightness levels. The last thing you want is for the lighting to be so bright that it causes a distraction when you're watching TV. Similarly, a range of color options allows you to create the desired ambiance. RGB LEDs, for example, have millions of colors to choose from.

Some backlights have a remote control for easy adjustments, while others may have built-in controls or smartphone apps for seamless operation. Depending on your requirements, you may prefer one type over another. On a similar note, there are models of TV backlights that can be USB-powered (handy to connect straight to your TV), whereas others need to be powered via a normal power outlet.

Ultimately, the TV backlight you choose should fit your TV. Different brands may offer a variety of sizes, so be sure to purchase the correct one. Many backlight kits are flexible and can be cut or extended to fit different TV sizes, so it's worth considering this too.

Best TV Backlight Overall: Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2

Pros Cons ✓ Bright and colorful LEDs ✗ Calibration takes a little while ✓ Easy to install ✗ Camera required on top of your TV ✓ Reactive lighting is very accurate ✓ Reliable brand

The Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 is an easy-to-install and immersive way to brighten up your entertainment quarters. However, it's worth noting that if your TV is wall-mounted, you will need to take it down during installation. Once you have access to the back of the TV, it's a case of attaching the adhesive LED strips and turning the lights on. Clips are included, too, in case you need them.

Calibrating the lights is a little more challenging. You'll need to place a camera on the top of your TV, which can be difficult if you have a thin TV like the LG 65-inch Class UR9000. Still, it is possible, but it does need to stay there permanently to use the Govee Envisual T2. Once set up, you'll notice how vivid and bright the LEDs are, without overpowering the TV's lighting. If you have a light-colored wall, the effect is even more apparent, feeling instantly immersive.

Using the Govee Home app to control the Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 is easy. In the app, you can customize the LEDs to display different patterns or colors. The reactive lighting is far more accurate on the T2 than the Govee Envisual TV Backlight T1. For example, if there is a lot of blue and red on the screen, the lights will adjust smoothly to reflect this.

You can also control this TV backlight using the app or your voice. For instance, you can ask Google Home to turn on or off the device—pretty cool if you forget to turn them off when you're already tucked up in bed.

With recent software updates, the Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 features a new vivid mode that divides the TV screen into zones and individually captures content in each zone. The black screen detection feature also helps to save energy when the backlight isn't on, automatically turning the lighting off when low screen brightness or a black screen is detected.

For an immersive experience, no matter what you're watching or playing on your TV, the Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 is a great investment. Yes, it's a lot more expensive than most TV backlights, but it is worth it when the reactive lighting kicks in.

Best TV Backlight Overall Govee Envisual TV LED Backlight T2 Immersive lighting while you watching films or play games can become a staple part of your home's entertainment system with this TV backlight.

Best Budget TV Backlight: Daybetter LED Lights

Pros Cons ✓ Budget-friendly ✗ Not reactive to visuals ✓ USB-powered ✗ Lack of voice support ✓ Different size options available

TV backlights can be expensive, especially if you invest in an ecosystem like Philips Hue. However, if you are happy with sound-reactive lights that won't cost you an arm and a leg, the Daybetter LED Lights could be a better option. These lights are USB-powered and come in various sizes, including 9.84ft, 12.5ft, 14.8ft, 15ft, 16.4ft, 18ft, and 20ft.

Installation is simple; just peel off the adhesive backing and place the lights where you want them on the back of your TV. The receiver can also be installed on the back, so it stays out of sight. Like the Nexillumi LED Lights, the Daybetter LED Lights can be controlled via the Apollo Lighting app, or the included remote.

You can use the app to change the light colors and style and set timers. Since the Daybetter LED Lights come with a built-in microphone, the brightness and color of the LEDs will change depending on the music they hear. It might not be as immersive as TV backlights that are visually reactive, but you have to weigh up the cost versus the extra features.

Thanks to the versatility of these TV backlights, you could also use them behind your computer's monitor or under your desk for the ultimate gaming experience. What's more, the Daybetter LED Lights are bright enough to enhance the visuals in your room without causing your eyes to shift from what's on the screen.

At an affordable cost, the Daybetter LED Lights are easy to use, install, and expand upon if you want to in the future. With a wealth of sizes available and the choice of app or remote control, these TV backlights suit a wide range of users.

Best Backlight for a Variety of TV Sizes: Nexillumi LED Lights

Pros Cons ✓ Corner-friendly cord design ✗ Not multi-use due to the cable/cord ✓ USB-powered ✗ Remote control can be temperamental ✓ Remote and app control ✓ Different sizes available

If you don't want to invest a lot of money into your TV backlights but still want an immersive product, the Nexillumi LED Lights are a solid alternative. These affordable lights come in various sizes, including 6.56ft, 9.8ft, 13.2ft, 16.4ft, and 32.8ft. You can choose the right size depending on the size of your TV.

Like the Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2, the Nexillumi LED Lights can also be controlled via your smartphone using the Illumi Home app. Alternatively, you can use the included IR remote if you don't want to use app controls. Using the app or remote, you can control the light's brightness, color, and speed. You can also switch them on or off. However, if you are using the remote, be aware that it won't work unless it's within the range of the receiver.

Since the Nexillumi LED Lights are USB-powered, you can plug them directly into your TV's USB port to power them. Alternatively, you can use a USB plug or power bank if you don't have one. This also means you could easily transport the TV backlights to another TV without much fuss.

However, due to the corner-friendly cords, you can only use the Nexillumi LED lights for your TV. For example, if you use them under a desk or counter, there will be clear sections where the lights aren't visible due to the corded design.

If you're happy to use the Nexillumi LED Lights on the back of your TV, you'll be pleasantly surprised. For the cost, you're getting decent lighting with adjustable colors, brightness, and music modes. While the lights won't react or sync to what's on your TV, they do provide immersive lighting that won't break the bank.

Most Reactive TV Backlight: Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip

Pros Cons ✓ Easy to install ✗ Expensive ✓ Great mobile app ✗ Hue Bridge and Hue Sync Box required ✓ Very immersive ✓ Extremely customizable

A costly choice, the Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip is a flexible light strip available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch versions. While this TV backlight is immersive and extremely stunning, you will need to fork out for a Philips Hue Bridge and Hue Sync Box if you don't already have them. But, if you already have these devices, the Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip is a welcome addition to home entertainment enthusiasts.

The Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip is made of flexible silicone, making it easy to bend when installing it. Mounting brackets are included, so you can fit the lighting tube to suit your TV. However, unlike some TV backlights, this device is not extendable or cuttable. You'll need to ensure you purchased the right size for your TV.

Once installed, the Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip supports 16 million colors and outputs 1,100 lumens. In addition to different color selections, this TV backlight can also add extra lighting to your room with its simple white light option. Depending on the atmosphere you want to create, you can set the color temperature between 2,000K and 6,500 K.

Using the Philips Hue app, you can choose from a wealth of preset gradients, different visuals, scenes, and so on. The app is fairly detailed and gives you access to any other Philips Hue products you have in your home. In addition to the app, you can also control the Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip with your voice using Google Assistant voice commands.

Connecting the Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip to the Philips Hue Sync Box allows the lights to sync and react to what's happening on the TV, much like the Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2's camera. Syncing is necessary if you want different lighting options for your movies, games, and music. While you could use the lights without the box, they would be pointless since they wouldn't react.

It's a more expensive option, but the Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip is worth the money if you're looking to invest in other Philips Hue products. So, you can sit back, relax, and feel fully immersed in whatever you're doing on your TV.

Best TV Backlight with Sync Box: Lytmi Fantasy 3 TV Backlight Kit

Pros Cons ✓ Simple installation ✗ HDMI connections only ✓ Performs in all lighting conditions ✓ Supports 4K/120Hz gaming and Dolby Vision ✓ Works with Alexa and Google Assistant ✓ Precise color matching

The Lytmi Fantasy 3 TV Backlight Kit is available for televisions anywhere from 55 inches up to 120 in size, with the largest 86-120-inch version being the only croppable option. The setup is more straightforward with a sync box instead of an external camera to follow your TV’s on-screen colors. There’s no need for precise mounting and no need for calibration.

This sync box, which Lytmi calls the Neo 3, is a hub between your TV and devices. You can control its lighting features quite easily using the Lytmi Home App, and it’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice-controlled convenience. However, because it only works with HDMI-connected devices, it's useless if you use it with your TV's built-in apps.

It boasts four HDMI 2.1 ports, allowing multiple device connections and handling the highest quality video signals. This is crucial since camera-based backlights can lag during fast-paced action sequences or struggle with well-lit rooms. It supports 4K/120Hz for next-gen gaming and Dolby Vision movies and even supports 8K/60Hz content, ensuring it is future-proofed. It works effectively in all conditions, from dark to bright, and provides instant response to action scenes in high-res movies and games.

With its advanced light strip containing 72 LEDs per meter and a lighting algorithm that actively selects and combines the best colors to match the content you watch, the Lytmi Fantasy 3 delivers eye-catching visual effects. And, with every corner of your TV matched, you get a precisely synchronized experience.