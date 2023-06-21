For the past few years, Amazon has held a big “Prime Day” sales event in the summer, because there just weren’t enough opportunities to buy stuff. In case there was any doubt, Prime Day is coming back for 2023.

Amazon has announced that its next Prime Day event will start on July 11 at 3 AM Eastern Time, and continue through July 12. As usual, many of the sales will require an Amazon Prime subscription, whether that’s the subscription you’ve had for years or a 1-month free trial. The company highlighted Sony, Bose, Peloton, and other companies as taking part in the sales event next month.

Amazon said in its announcement, “New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event, with deep discounts on top products from the hottest brands. This Prime Day, members in the U.S. can also shop more deals on small business products than ever before.”

It sounds like this will be another typical Prime Day event: sales on a lot of stuff, but also a lot of effort to sift through the junk items. It’s also likely that other stores will announce their own sales events around the same time, like Target and Walmart in the US.

In the meantime, add a bookmark for amazon.com/primeday if you might buy something — that’s where Amazon plans to highlight the best deals.