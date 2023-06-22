From the minds behind the popular educational Vsauce YouTube channel, The Curiosity Box delivers scientific fun to subscribers on a quarterly or annual basis. Within each box are carefully handpicked items that aim to satisfy the itch of curiosity, from brain games, to science kits, puzzles, and more.

The Curiosity Box is like an abridged science class taken in the comfort of your home. Topics vary from box to box, but there’s generally a theme that each included item follows. For example, one box could have a telescope, planisphere, and a stellar projector to turn your curiosity to the stars and constellations. Everything needs to fit inside of one box, so it’s not uncommon for some assembly to be required, but that’s actually part of the fun of The Curiosity Box.

The Kepler Telescope included in our sample box was a two-piece device made primarily of cardboard and a trio of lenses. And while it’s easy to use once assembled, The Curiosity Box does assume you’ll have things like glue and tape on-hand to complete the project. Once built, though, the 10x telescopic view worked as a crude substitute for a high-powered telescope. There’s some fuzziness, especially if you have issues keeping your hands steady, but it’s pretty impressive for a telescope held together by glue.

The Curiosity Box | Starts at $60.00 per quarter | The Curiosity Box

There’s a tremendous educational value for something like The Curiosity Box, as it requires its recipients to think and involve themselves in one of the common sciences. Even more important to the learning process than the interactive gadgets, puzzles, and books is the reading material that accompanies each box. The Curiosity Box booklet provides an overview of every included item and then digs deeper into their application, history, and more. Vsauce’s penchant for dishing out information with an alluring energy is ever evident in the short articles.

While The Curiosity Box is a great way to keep children entertained at home–especially for those subscribed to Vsauce’s YouTube channel–teachers would be remiss to not consider it as part of the yearly curriculum. Many of the interactive, science-based activities can be enjoyed by students or used as a learning instrument to reinforce a lesson. Any puzzles would be a great way to bring the classroom together and collectively brainstorm a solution.

The Curiosity Box has the potential to be one of the most engaging subscription boxes on the market. Unfortunately, there are only four boxes each year, and it doesn’t seem like the items inside are really going to engage most for a full three months in between each box. Then again, it does largely depend on what’s inside the box. Building your own battery-powered vehicle has more longevity than, say, a light-nanosecond ruler.

Subscriptions to The Curiosity Box are available in quarterly and annual options. By subscribing to all four boxes up front, you’ll save $20 and know that you’re guaranteed a year’s worth of knowledge gained through a fun, interactive medium.