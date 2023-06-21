If you want to get a smart bulb, the Philips Hue lineup is among the best out there, and with good reason. Now, if you happen to own one of the company’s smart lightbulbs, you’ll be glad to know that the app is now getting a massive update adding new features and capabilities.

Philips Hue is introducing a range of new features to its Hue app. One of them is a new brightness balancer, allowing customization of individual light brightness within an Entertainment area. Instead of controlling lights as a group, you can now adjust each light’s relative brightness individually, letting users dim lights with higher lumens more than those with lower lumens and highlight specific areas of the room when synchronizing lights.

Additionally, Philips Hue is enriching the functionality of its motion sensors through an update to the Philips Hue Bridge, expanding the number of time slots for motion sensors to activate desired lighting will increase from two to ten. This expansion allows you to customize their lighting throughout the day based on their daily routines. You can even select a “natural light” mode in these time slots now, simulating the sun’s progression throughout the day.

Both additions are expected to be launched in the third quarter of 2023, so you should keep an eye out for updates coming to the Hue app within the next few months.