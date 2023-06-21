Summer is officially upon us, as are some fantastic deals on various tech devices and gadgets. Whether you’re looking for a new robot vacuum to clean up after your guests, a GPS watch to help with your summer fitness goals, or a good price on a new smartphone, all of these deals and more are available this week.

Roborock S7 MaxV For $539.99 ($320 Off) — Best Price Ever

Robot vacuums are an excellent investment for any home or living space, and the Roborock S7 MaxV robot vacuum and sonic mop is especially handy since it’s a vacuum and mop in one device. Not only that, but the vacuum will automatically determine when a floor requires vacuuming and when it requires mopping– you won’t have to manually or virtually switch between the two functions or fasten on a separate attachment for mopping. This robot vacuum uses a camera to sense and avoid toys, shoes, or other large items in its path, as well as an LED light for cleaning in dark rooms or at night. You can use 3D mapping to personalize your cleaning plan, which includes the ability to mark certain areas as “no mop” and “no vacuum” zones, as well as voice control, Alexa compatibility, and even the ability to make video calls through the robot. Basically, the Roborock S7 MaxV robot vacuum and sonic mop is the complete package.

Apple Watch Series 8 For $359 ($70 Off) — Best Price Ever

Whether you’re an experienced runner or you want to start working out regularly as part of your summer fitness plan, a smartwatch is one of the best tools out there for tracking your run times, heart rate, and overall progress. If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, for fitness or otherwise, the Apple Watch Series 8 is well worth your consideration. This watch will track your heart rate, oxygen, activity levels, and other exercise metrics, plus it has a built-in Workout app to help you train and reach your goals. This watch is also swim-proof and highly water resistant for aquatic workouts, as well. Apple offers a complimentary three free months of Apple Fitness+ with your purchase to give you access to a wider range of workouts and fitness classes right on your wrist. The Apple Watch Series 8 isn’t limited solely to serving as a fitness watch, either. It’s capable of receiving calls and texts, offers access to Apple Pay and thousands of other apps in the Apple store, tracks your sleep cycle, offers fall and crash detection for your personal safety, and much, much more.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Cell Phone For $ 754 . 05 ($95.94 Off)

If you’re wanting to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Cell Phone but hate paying full price, today’s your lucky day. This top-notch smartphone is available now for its lowest price yet. Not only does the Samsung Galaxy boast super fast charging and all-day battery life, but it includes an adaptive screen that automatically adjusts to the ideal color and brightness for your environment, whether you’re streaming your favorite show in the brightest sunlight or total darkness. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Cell Phone is also ideal for filming your own videos and taking photos as well, thanks to its 8K recording resolution, auto focus video stabilization, and 256 GB of storage.

More Deals This Week

As great as the above deals might be, they aren’t the only worthwhile sales this week. You’ll find the best price yet on EarFun’s waterproof Bluetooth speaker, 50% off Samsung’s 3rd generation SmartThings Hub, 57% off Samsung’s T7 SSD, and more.