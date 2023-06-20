Earlier this year, the first beta build of Kodi 21 was released, giving us a preview of the popular media player and media center’s next major update. Beta 2 of Kodi 21 “Omega” is now available, and there are even more changes.

The first beta release of Kodi 21 was mostly under-the-hood changes, such as using an upstream version of MMpeg, improved Dolby Vision support, some boosts to performance, and so on. The Kodi team also revealed that Kodi 21 won’t be compatible with Windows 7 or 8.0, leaving Windows 8.1 as the new minimum requirement. Kodi 21 Beta 2 includes improved handling for movement keys (such as Page Up and Home) in lists, audio fixes on Linux and Android, and initial support for video super resolution on supported Nvidia and Intel graphics hardware. There’s also more ongoing work on a future version of Kodi that could work on webOS smart TVs.

Kodi 21 Beta 2 some significant changes for Mac. The “native windowing mode” now has improved resizing, compatibility with multiple monitors, and support for HiDPI monitors (like the displays on all modern MacBooks). The Kodi team is hoping these improvements, along with more under-the-hood code changes, will pave the way for a proper Apple Silicon build that runs natively on newer Macs. The minimum macOS version has also been raised to 10.14 Mojave, which was released in 2018.

The Kodi team doesn’t have a firm release date for Kodi 21 yet, but it’s shaping up to be a great release. You can read the full changelog at the source link below.