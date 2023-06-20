The Google Pixel Fold is Google’s first, and long-rumored, foldable phone. After years of rumors, it’s finally a product that can be bought — and if you haven’t pre-ordered yours yet, these promos by AT&T and Verizon might lure you into placing an order.

First off, let’s talk about the AT&T offer. While $1,799 sounds steep, it’s way more digestible in monthly installments, especially so if it comes with a juicy discount attached to it, which is exactly what AT&T is offering. You can get the Pixel Fold for $25 a month over a 36-month (3-year) installment plan. This comes up to just $900 at the end of that 3-year period, half off the regular $1,799 price point. It doesn’t require any trade-in, but of course, you need to get it with an eligible AT&T unlimited plan. If you’re an AT&T user, or you’ve been thinking about switching to the carrier, it’s actually a pretty good deal.

Verizon, on the other hand, has no such discount — if you want to get it in installments, you’ll need to pay full price, or $50 a month. You do have, however, other ways to get a discount. You can get $900 off by trading in a device, or you can get a Pixel Watch for free with your phone. The offers can’t be combined, mind you, so it’ll depend on what works best for you in particular.

Make sure to take advantage of these offers while they last. Be mindful, however, that the devices will ship starting in July, with the Verizon offer in particular being delivered as late as July 18th.