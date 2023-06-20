Google Docs has become one of the best tools for online collaboration and, in general, for all kinds of word processing needs. And the fact that it’s online-first allows for integration with many other third-party services. That’s exactly what Google is doing with smart chips for third-party apps.

Google has announced the general availability of third-party smart chips in Google Docs, allowing people to seamlessly embed content from third-party apps directly into their documents. There are already plenty of smart chips from partners such as Atlassian, Figma, and Whimsical — really, what’s changing here is that they are now available more widely.

Google

If you wish to check them out, you’ll need to install the add-on for what you want to embed from the Google Workspace Marketplace. Once you do that, though, you can just paste a link to the content you’d like to embed and then hit the “tab” key on your keyboard. And just like that, you’ll have a smart chip displaying an embedded preview of the content you’ve pasted.

These new smart chips should be rolling out to everyone within the next few days. Just make sure to install the add-on for the exact chip you want to put in your document.