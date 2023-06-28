To see if someone has blocked you on Snapchat, do a search for their username. If you can't find them, they've likely blocked you. If you can find that user from another Snapchat account, that will confirm the person has blocked you on Snapchat.

Having trouble reaching someone on Snapchat? Think they’ve blocked you? While there’s no official way to see if someone has blocked you on this platform, there are a few signs that will help you determine if that’s the case. Let’s find out.

Does Snapchat Notify When Someone Blocks You?

No, Snapchat doesn’t notify you when someone blocks you. You don’t get a message or notification of any kind telling you that a user has blocked your account on this platform. You also can’t see anywhere in your account that a user has put a ban on you on this platform.

How to Tell If Someone Has Blocked You on Snapchat

Snapchat may not offer an official option to find out if someone has blocked you, but you can tell if that’s the case by looking for the following clues in your account.

Note: You might find some sites asking you to check your “Chat” folder and see if you can see messages from the user who you think has blocked you. The fact is that you and that other person’s chats will remain in your chat section, whether they’ve blocked you or not. It isn’t a legitimate way to find out if you’re blocked by someone on this platform.

Search for the User on Snapchat

One way to check if someone has blocked you on Snapchat is to search for that user’s name in the app. If the user has blocked you, they won’t appear in your search results.

To do that, open your Snapchat app and access the “Search” feature. Here, type that user’s name and press Enter.

If you see the user in your search results, they haven’t blocked you. However, if that user is missing despite entering their correct name or username, they may have blocked you. Keep in mind, though, that they may have simply deleted their account.

Find the User From Another Snapchat Account

To confirm if you’re indeed blocked by someone, use another Snapchat account and see if you can find that user through a search. You’ll need to either ask a friend permission to use their account or create your own throwaway account. If you can’t find the user from your own account, but you can from a secondary Snapchat account, it confirms that that user has blocked you.

Can Someone Who Has Blocked You Unblock You on Snapchat?

Yes, a user can unblock you to allow you to find and message them on this platform. To do that, that user will have to open their Snapchat profile page, head into Settings > Blocked, and tap “X” next to your name on the list. Once they then select “Yes,” you’re unblocked in their account.

And that’s how you find out if you’re blocked by someone on this social media app. Enjoy!

