Nostalgic nerds can now pre-order the Retro 108 Mechanical Keyboard, a full-sized version of the 80s-inspired keyboard that 8BitDo introduced last year. It's functionally identical to the old TKL model, but it has an integrated numpad.

The original Retro Mechanical Keyboard debuted in 2023 to wide acclaim. Its quirky look and feel, inspired by 1980s machines like the NES and Commodore 64, appealed to old-school gamers and retro computing enthusiasts alike. Hardcore mechanical keyboard dorks also fell in love with 8BitDo's offering—a lot of people are desperate for an inexpensive IBM Model M-like typing surface. Modern features like hot-swappable, Kailh Box White V2 switches, wireless connectivity, and deep customization are just icing on the cake.

However, the lack of a built-in numpad has limited the Retro Mechanical Keyboard's reach. 8BitDo sells a standalone numpad (which doubles as a calculator), but at $45, it isn't a very appealing add-on. Today's introduction of a full-sized 108 key model should bring in a new wave of customers who were unwilling to invest in a smaller TKL layout or a standalone numpad.

8BitDo

The full-sized keyboard is functionally identical to its tenkeyless forebear. They use the same switches, they're lined with the same media controls, they promise a 200-hour battery life, and they both come with a "dual super button" add-on that plugs into the keyboard to trigger macros. Both models support Bluetooth or wired connectivity, and a 2.4G USB dongle is included for low-latency wireless. As for calculator functionality—yeah, the full-sized version retains this feature in its numpad.

However, the new full-sized keyboard is only sold in NES and Famicom color schemes. We've reached out to ask whether the Commodore 64 and IBM Model M designs, which previously debuted in the TKL Retro Mechanical Keyboard, will be offered in the larger 108-key form factor.

I should take this opportunity to mention that I really want a more compact version of the original TKL Retro Mechanical Keyboard. Get rid of the space-wasting navigation and arrow keys section—that's my one wish.

Pre-orders for the full-sized 8BitDo Retro 108 Mechanical Keyboard are available for $120. Orders will ship on December 12th. For those wondering, the old TKL model costs just $100 and regularly goes on sale for $80.

Source: 8BitDo