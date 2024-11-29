In tradition with the rest of its eccentric hardware, 8bitdo has also launched a lot of eccentric keyboards. The latest one is a new “Xbox edition” keyboard, and it's very green.

8BitDo has just announced a new mechanical keyboard and mouse inspired by the iconic transparent green aesthetic of the original Xbox console. The 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard Xbox Edition boasts a see-through green casing, matching keycaps, and, for the first time in an 8BitDo keyboard, RGB backlighting. 8BitDo has launched a bunch of other keyboards, including a Model M-inspired model as well as a NES model. If you liked the aesthetic of the original Xbox, you'll probably really like this particular unit.

The keyboard itself features a tenkeyless layout with 87 keys, including a dedicated Xbox logo button for quick access to the Windows Game Bar. The keyboard utilizes Kailh Jellyfish X switches and is compatible with 8BitDo's Ultimate Software V2 for customized mapping and macros. And it even includes two programmable "Super Buttons" that you can map to whatever function you need.

The accompanying 8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse Xbox Edition mirrors the keyboard's transparent green design and features four programmable side buttons. It's equipped with a high-performance PAW 3395 optical sensor and offers adjustable sensitivity levels ranging from 50 to 26,000 DPI. The mouse also boasts Kailh Sword GM X Micro Switches, rated for up to 100 million clicks.

Both the keyboard and mouse offer versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth and a 2.4GHz wireless dongle. The mouse even comes with a matching charging dock.

The keyboard is priced at $119.99—not the most expensive around, but it's also not the cheapest. The keyboard is available for pre-order on Amazon right now and is expected to ship on January 16th, 2025.

