8Bitdo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller for Android $40 $50 Save $10 This controller fits Android phones between 100-170mm, with an Xbox-like button layout, Bluetooth connectivity, and hall effect joysticks and triggers. $40 at Amazon

8Bitdo is perhaps best known for its retro-inspired wireless game controllers, but the company also makes a few modern gamepads. The company’s controller for attaching to Android phones is now $40, a savings of 20% from the original price, making it an even better choice for on-the-go gaming.

This controller wraps around your Android phone, with the ability to stretch between 100-170mm to fit most devices. It has hall effect joysticks and triggers, which are intended to prevent joystick drift and other common mechanical issues. It has an Xbox-like layout, with the main joystick and D-pad on the left side, and A/B/Y/X buttons and another joystick on the other side. Combined with the two sets of buttons and paddles on the back, you have all the controls you need for everything from cloud gaming to retro console emulation.

Most of these smartphone grip controllers have a physical USB Type-C connection to the phone, but this model uses Bluetooth instead. That helps it work with more phones in cases or be used without a phone in the middle, but it does mean you have to occasionally charge the controller’s internal battery.

Importantly, this controller does not work with an iPhone. 8bitdo does not advertise compatibility with Apple devices, and customer reviews confirm it doesn’t work. You should only buy this if you have a Samsung Galaxy device, Google Pixel, or other Android-powered phone.

This controller could be a great option for Android games that support physical controllers, such as Minecraft, Fortnite, Among Us, Balatro, Crazy Taxi Classic, and countless others. Most console emulators also support external controllers, as well as local and cloud game streaming services like Steam Remote Play or Xbox Game Pass Streaming.

The 8Bitdo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller is available in both black and white colors, with both options having the same 20% off sale, as of the time of writing. Again, you should only get one if you have an Android device. iPhone owners are probably best served by the Backbone One, but make sure to get the one that matches the port on your phone, either Lightning or USB-C.