The 8Bitdo Ultimate 2C wireless controller is currently on sale, making it a budget-friendly choice for gamers. You can get it for $24.99 on Amazon, which is 15% off the list price of $29.99.

The controller's maximum delay stays under 8.98ms after over 2,000 test cycles, thanks to a high polling rate of 1000Hz in both wired and wireless modes, enhancing its responsiveness. One big plus is the improved stick resolution. Unlike older 8BitDo controllers that only registered about 50 positions, the Ultimate 2C can recognize over 1,000 positions, improving game control and accuracy.

A Gamepedia test showed the controller had a button input delay of 5.66ms when used wirelessly and 5.48ms when wired. Stick input delay measures 4.94ms wirelessly and 3.21ms wired, better than many similar-priced controllers.

A downside is a noticeable stick tremor in firmware version 1.06, affecting linearity tests. Firmware version 1.07 fixes this problem but lowers stick resolution. The software for the controller mainly includes firmware updates, with hopes of a more extensive feature set coming in future versions. It supports multiple connections like USB-C, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth (with official support only on Android devices). The battery life stands at 19 hours for 2.4GHz and 32 hours for Bluetooth.

The design looks similar to the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, with a slimmer profile. The smaller size would likely be something some users might find less comfortable compared to the wider shapes of Xbox or PlayStation controllers. This design can be a point of debate, especially for users who prefer different grip styles, but that's really a personal preference rather than a hit to the controller.

The current price makes it a great deal for anyone looking for a high-performing, budget-friendly controller. However, if you're looking for this, you should consider the pros and cons based on your own preferences. You can find the $25.99 deal at Amazon, but other controllers have different colors to choose from, too. However, green is the cheapest and best deal.