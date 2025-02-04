Summary The 8BitDo Ultimate 2.4G Controller costs $50, an unbeatable price for a great wireless controller with Hall Effect joysticks and software customization.

Undocking the controller immediately turns it on and connects it to the 2.4 GHz receiver, leading to a seamless, console-like experience.

Despite some minor drawbacks, it's easily the best 8BitDo has to offer, and a true joy to game on.

8BitDo has a knack for making budget controllers that punch well above their weight, but its premium offerings never quite had that edge. However, with the 8BitDo Ultimate 2.4G Controller, the company has finally found just that in Hall Effect joysticks.

8BitDo Ultimate 2.4G Controller 8 / 10 A wireless controller with Hall Effect joysticks, two back paddles, 2.4 GHz connectivity, and a charging dock. It can be customized through a PC app. Pros & Cons Hall Effect joysticks

Responsive D-pad

Seamless wireless connectivity

Charging dock included Triggers don't feel great

Lacking button remapping $50 at Amazon $49.99 at Best Buy

Price and Availability

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller retails for $49.99 and comes in four colors: black, white, purple, and pastel pink. Included in the box is a USB-C to USB-A cable, a charging dock, and a 2.4 GHz receiver.

Specifications Control Types Xbox Layout Wireless? Yes Compatible Systems Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, SteamOS, Raspberry Pi Brand 8BitDo Color Options Black, White, Purple, Pastel Pink Battery 480 mAh Connectivity 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, Wired Programmable Buttons Yes Extra Buttons Back Paddles (2) Weight 8.32 ounces Expand

Heavenly Hall Effect Joysticks

Tim Rattray / How-To Geek

The Ultimate 2.4G Controller looks nearly identical to the Xbox Wireless Controller, but it has something crucial that Microsoft's pad lacks: Hall Effect joysticks.

These joysticks use magnets and electric conductors to read positional changes and translate them into inputs. 8BitDo’s take has a slightly less analog feeling than the joysticks you may be used to, offering smoother movement with less resistance. The result is— at least in my experience—less thumb fatigue. At the same time, the differences are subtle enough that you’ll immediately feel at home with them.

Of course, the major selling point of Hall Effect joysticks is that they’re near-immune to drift as the magnets aren’t as prone to degradation or debris in the same way that traditional sticks are. This makes buying a Hall Effect controller an investment in not needing another controller for a long time.

While I can’t make any claims that this 8BitDo controller won’t succumb to issues with age, the technology has already proven itself to curtail most issues that typically plague controller joysticks.

Other Components Are Hit or Miss

Tim Rattray / How-To Geek

While the Hall Effect joysticks steal the spotlight, it's not the only reason why this controller feels great.

The D-pad finds a middle ground between the mushy precision of old-school Nintendo D-pads and the more rigid ones found on modern controllers. Everyone will have their own preference for D-pads, and I find this one to be delightful.

Meanwhile, the face buttons stand in stark contrast to this with their pseudo-mechanical punch. What they lose in clashing with the feel of joysticks and D-pad, they gain back in the satisfyingly tactile sensation of their clicks. It’s not the best match if you’re looking to emulate a retro experience, but then again, this isn’t the right controller for that purpose to begin with.

I was less enthusiastic about the bumpers and triggers. LB and RB have a jostle to them that feels cheap, while LT and RT have short travel distances that end in an uncomfortable plastic-on-plastic clash. They're also extremely resistant and require considerable force to depress, perhaps to compensate for their shortcomings. The triggers are usable, though if the games you play require regular trigger usage, this controller may start to feel cumbersome.

The controller also features two back paddles (one on either grip) that can be set to duplicate the functions of other buttons or macros in 8BitDo’s customization software. I found their placement quite ergonomic, and while I’ve yet to fully incorporate paddles into my gaming habits, anyone who likes them will be well-served here.

Good Customization Software That Lacks Remap Options

Tim Rattray / How-To Geek

8BitDo’s special customization software for its Ultimate controller line has most of the features you’d expect. This includes button remapping, fine adjustment of the stick and trigger active areas, rumble intensity settings, macro creation, and three profiles that can be hot-swapped using a button on the controller. It’s a customization suite you’d expect to find in a more expensive controller.

While in most cases it lives up to that high standard, its button mapping left me underwhelmed due to its lack of system-level options. My hope was to set a profile to control the volume and activate overlays without having to touch my keyboard, but neither the standard mapping options nor the macros have such functions. It’s no deal-breaker, but adding this flexibility would be an easy win to further enhance an already great controller.

The 2.4 GHz Connection and Battery Are Winners

Tim Rattray / How-To Geek

I expected an exemplary 2.4 GHz connection from the Ultimate 2.4G Controller given that 8BitDo saw fit to put it in the name, and I was pleased to find that it not only provides that but also takes things a step further.

The seamless, immediate connection when taking the controller off its charging dock (and vice versa) takes the friction out of playing PC games with a wireless controller. The technology may not be groundbreaking, but by taking even the small hassle of holding a button or flipping a switch out of the equation, it becomes a massive quality-of-life feature. This is the first time I’ve ever felt using a controller on a PC is as seamless as on consoles.

You can opt for both Bluetooth and wired play too. As always, a wired connection provides the least latency by far, but the 2.4 GHz connection’s latency didn’t feel far enough off to feel like a downgrade. That said, if you ride-or-die with wired controllers and are looking for Hall Effect joysticks, this is still a solid option given the price.

The battery is also quite good in that it passes my one test: can I play for the better part of a day without the controller running out of gas? The answer is a resounding yes. 8BitDo claims 15 hours of uptime, which sounds about right. Plus, it’s easy and quick to charge back up if you do end up needing more time. Just remember that while many video game characters don’t need their sleep, you do.

Consider This Alternative Model

8BitDo

The “2.4G” model of 8BitDo’s Ultimate Controller is one of two variants the company offers, the other being the confusingly named “Bluetooth” controller (which is also 2.4 GHz capable). While they are nearly identical, the few differences may help inform your purchasing choices.

The 2.4G model is largely intended for PC gaming as it uses the standardized Xbox button layout. Meanwhile, the Bluetooth model is built to be a Nintendo Switch controller, using Nintendo’s button layout, support for motion controls, the ability to wake the Switch from sleep, and slightly longer battery life. This also means the controller is more expensive at $70.

Make sure to check the full list of compatible systems for these controllers and buy the correct one for your needs.

Should You Buy the 8BitDo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller?

Tim Rattray / How-To Geek

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2.4G Controller is superb, and not only for its price point. It’s basically an Xbox Wireless Controller with better joysticks and a charging dock for $10 less. While shortcomings with its triggers and button mapping do hold it back from its full potential, everything else is so well executed that it’s easily forgivable. It’s an easy recommendation.