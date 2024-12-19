8BitDo has started taking pre-orders for the Ultimate Mini Wired Controller, a smaller and lighter version of its Ultimate C controller. It's specifically designed for people with smaller hands, like children and teens.

This new Xbox controller from 8BitDo is 20% smaller and 10% lighter than the previous model, weighing only 189.6 grams, making it much lighter than standard Xbox Series X|S controllers (including batteries) and a lot lighter than the original Xbox "Duke" controller. Even though it's smaller, the Ultimate Mini still has full-sized buttons and triggers.

The Ultimate Mini Wired Controller layout is similar to regular Xbox controllers, but everything is packed closer together for easier use with smaller hands. The controller uses special joysticks and triggers that give better accuracy and last longer. One fun feature is the "Fire Ring," which is a circle of colorful lights around each joystick. These lights can change in different ways based on what you do, like following your movements, cycling through rainbow colors, or changing color when you press buttons.

It lights up when pressed, and combined with the cute design, it makes a great gift for kids. While that may seem like a downside, it's the perfect gift for younger gamers and those who like the look of a more cute controller. Not being able to reach the buttons quickly is a real challenge for a younger audience, and this solves the problem, especially during the holidays.

The Ultimate Mini controller is officially licensed by Xbox and works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and Windows 10/11 PCs. It uses a wired USB connection, so you won’t need batteries, which also makes it lightweight. The controller also has a 3.5mm audio jack for standard headphones. Other features include responsive bumpers, a D-pad, a better grip, and triggers that provide haptic feedback.

The wired connection might be a downside for some users. However, it's a great idea for younger children because wireless controllers get lost easily, they're more expensive, and kids tend to damage the controller, so a cheaper wired one is probably a good idea. The wired version uses regular USB-C cables.

You can buy it in the US for $34.99 on Amazon or through 8BitDo's online store. It comes in three colors: translucent white, pink, and green.

Source: 8BitDo, The Verge