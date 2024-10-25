We've seen many smartphone gamepads from manufacturers like Razer, GameSir, and Backbone, but one of the biggest players in the controller space—8bitdo—has held out from launching one. That is, at least, until now.

8bitdo just launched the Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller, the company's very first entry in the smartphone controller space. The controller features an expanding clamping mechanism that accommodates devices from 100mm to 170mm in length, meaning that it's compatible with a wide range of smartphones and smaller tablets. It uses Hall Effect sensors in both its joysticks and triggers, which should eliminate stick drift and other forms of wear and tear, and it boasts a comprehensive button layout, including shoulder buttons, a D-pad, turbo and macro functionality, plus two programmable paddle buttons.

To facilitate extended gameplay sessions, the Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller houses a 350mAh rechargeable battery, which gives you up to 15 hours of use on a single charge. This addition, however, contributes to the controller's weight of 236 grams, making it slightly heavier than some other competitors. Larger smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, will weigh about 500 grams when paired with the Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller.

One notable thing about this controller is that, instead of occupying the USB port of your device, it connects via Bluetooth. This should ensure broad compatibility with all devices and platforms, yet 8BitDo only advertises Android compatibility. Other 8BitDo controllers work just fine with the iPhone, and the 8BitDo Ultimate customization app is already on the Apple App Store, so we've reached out to the company for clarification.

The 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller costs $50 and is available for pre-order today. Orders begin shipping November 29th. At $50, it's half the price of the Backbone One and substantially more affordable than other smartphone gamepads.

Source: 8bitdo via The Verge