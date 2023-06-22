Automator is the best auto clicker for Mac because it's free, built-in, and allows you to record your own precise actions. Failing that, free apps Autoclick 2.0 or OP Auto Clicker should provide all the tools you need.

Want to make it seem like you’re at your computer while you’re doing something else? Need to automate a task that only requires a click? Here are the best auto clicker applications for your Mac.

What Is an Auto Clicker?

Auto clickers are applications that simulate mouse clicks on your Mac. The idea is to trigger mouse clicks without having to touch your mouse or be present at your computer. They’re similar to mouse jigglers, but instead of simulating just movement they only send triggers to click your mouse.

You probably have your own reasons for using a mouse clicker, but they’re commonly used to automate menial tasks like refreshing a web page, for emulating your presence at a computer when you’re not there, and in gaming to automate repetitive tasks that only require simple inputs.

Given the number of free auto clicker options that exist, you probably shouldn’t pay for a mouse clicker application. You can create an auto clicker using software that comes with macOS, or you can download free apps that allow for more customization.

1. Create Your Own Clicker with Automator

A simple way of automating mouse clicks on your Mac is to use Automator to record and loop input. Automator is a handy application that comes pre-installed on macOS, allowing you to create powerful workflows that speed up menial tasks like resizing and converting images.

To get started, launch Automator from Applications > Utilities or search for it with Spotlight. When prompted, create a new Application. Now click Workflow > Record and perform whatever clicking task you want to complete. You can record multiple clicks if you like. When you’re ready, click the “Stop” button in the Automator “Recording” window that shows up.

Now click on Utilities in the “Actions” section in the panel on the left and drag the “Loop” action below the “Watch Me Do” action you just recorded. Select “Loop Automatically” then choose how many times you want the action to run, or for how many minutes you want the action to run. Leaving either of these at “0” will result in the action only running once.

You can now hit Command+S (or File > Save) to save your application in a location of your choice. Your action will appear as a standalone application, with the Automator logo as its icon. Double-click on it and you’ll see a warning that you must allow the application to control your computer before it will run properly.

Head to System Settings > Privacy & Security > Accessibility and enable the toggle next to the application you just made. If the application isn’t there, click the plus “+” icon and locate the Automator application you created. If you’re having trouble getting your action to run even after enabling this, select it and use the minus “-” button to remove it, then add it again.

You can now run your Automator action and it will perform whatever tasks you recorded, for however many times or minutes you specified. If you want to stop the process, click on the “Automator” option in the menu bar in the top-right corner of the screen (it looks like a spinning cog) then click the “Stop” button next to your Automator application.

If all you want to do is simulate your presence at a workstation, automate a clicker game while you’re away from your Mac, or a similar simple task then it’s hard to beat Automator.

Autoclick 2.0 is a simple, free app for your Mac that simulates mouse clicks. It was last updated in 2022 but still works with modern versions of Apple’s desktop operating system (including macOS 13 Ventura). The author of the project has stated that this is the final version of the app, so don’t expect updates if Apple makes any big changes to the operating system.

In “Basic” mode the app offers you a choice of which mouse button to click, as well as how often this action should trigger per minute or second. You can then hit “Start” and the app will carry on until you click Stop. On the first run, you’ll need to grant the app permission to control your Mac under System Settings > Privacy & Security > Accessibility.

Once you’ve granted permission restart the app and Autoclick 2.0 should work as advertised. If you need a little more control over the experience there’s an “Advanced” mode that allows you to set when the app should start and stop clicking, as well as a handy toggle for only clicking if the mouse is stationary. You can also record a hotkey shortcut.

OP Auto Clicker is another free and simple auto clicker app with versions available for macOS, Windows, Android, and Chrome. The app isn’t signed, so macOS will refuse to open the app unless you right-click (Control+click) then choose “Open” followed by “Open Anyway” in the window that appears.

The app is relatively simple, but it includes a few options. You can choose which mouse button to click, the interval at which to click (in hours, minutes, seconds, and milliseconds), or even choose to have a random interval range. You can also set how often the clicking repeats, including an indefinite option.

Trigger OP Auto Clicker using the “Start” button or by setting a hotkey. Like the other apps on this list, you’ll need to grant permission to control your Mac under System Settings > Privacy and Security > Accessibility (then restart the app) for the app to work.

Be Careful When Downloading Auto Clickers

It might be down to the nature of the app (and some of the less honorable uses for these types of apps), but it’s best to tread carefully when downloading these sorts of apps. Some charge a subscription for fairly basic functionality you can get for free elsewhere, and some ask for some concerning permissions (like the ability to monitor all inputs). We also came across some websites reselling free apps.

The safest way to use an auto clicker on a Mac is to make your own with Automator. You can even create your own “chain” of buttons to press for more complex automation. Learn more about what else Automator can do and how you can work it into your daily routine.