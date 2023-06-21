

Starting At $249.99

Computer speakers are no longer just for basic listening, as manufacturers have been making speakers with gaming and cinematic sound in mind. The NZXT Relay Speakers and Relay Subwoofer are great examples, bridging the gap between computer speakers and typical bookshelf speakers.

While this is the first time customers have had the chance to buy NZXT speakers, it isn’t the first attempt the company has made. In 2019, the company announced plans to begin shipping audio products but dropped them when they didn’t meet the company’s standards. NZXT gave it another try, and apparently, the company is happy enough with them that they’re actually coming out this time.

The Relay line includes a gaming headset, a smart headphone stand (with a built-in DAC), and the speakers and subwoofer we’re looking at in this review. The Relay Speakers and Relay Subwoofer are sold separately, but should they be? Sure, in case you want to use the subwoofer with another set of speakers, but you should really consider buying them together as a set if you can.

Here's What We Like Good spatial cues for gaming

Sounds good for music and movies

Subwoofer adds plenty of heft to the sound

RCA and 3.5mm inputs offer flexibility

Subwoofer has crossover and phase controls And What We Don't Requires subwoofer for the best sound

USB connectivity would be nice

Solid Build and a Sleek Aesthetic

Dimensions: 4.53 x 7.32 x 5.94in (115 x 186 x 151mm)

4.53 x 7.32 x 5.94in (115 x 186 x 151mm) Weight: 6.61lbs/set (3kg)

At just a little over seven inches tall, these speakers aren’t huge, but they’re slightly larger than you might expect out of computer speakers. The speakers are constructed out of medium-density fiberboard (MDF), which keeps them on the lighter side without making them any weaker in terms of build quality.

There is another benefit to using MDF for the cabinet design. While many computer speakers are notorious for rattling, the characteristics of MDF prevent this from happening, as the wood composite is softer than many components. This isn’t just a claim from NZXT, either. While testing the speakers, I never heard a hint of cabinet rattle.

The look of the Relay Speakers leans toward the minimalist for two reasons: the all-black finish and the absolute lack of any front or top-mounted controls. This doesn’t mean there aren’t any controls on the speakers—they’re just all mounted on the back of the speaker, where you won’t see them unless you’re looking for them.

The NZXT Relay Subwoofer looks, as you might imagine, like it was designed as a companion to the Relay Speakers. The rounded corners are the same, as is the general build and overall look of the subwoofer. Like the speakers, the subwoofer has its controls mounted on the rear, meaning you’ll need to turn it around to make any adjustments.

Connectivity: Universal or Old Fashioned?

Inputs: RCA, 3.5mm

RCA, 3.5mm Outputs: RCA subwoofer out

On the box and in its marketing materials, NZXT mentions that it uses “universal” RCA and 3.5mm jacks for maximum compatibility. If you’re looking to plug in your speaker out from your computer’s built-in sound card, this is true, as you can probably use the included 3.5mm cable and call that it. RCA connectivity in computer speakers is less common, but if you’re using an external audio interface, these will be handy.

For true universal connectivity, it would have been nice to see NZXT include a USB option. While desktop computers nearly always have a 3.5mm jack, they’re becoming slightly more rare on laptops. You can always use a dock or dongle, if necessary, but USB would have made the speakers much more compatible.

When it comes to connecting the two speakers to one another, the solution is simple: standard speaker wire. The included wire is long enough for setting the speakers up on any desk, but you can always opt for other wire. You may want to, as the jacks on the speakers work with banana plugs, while the included wire is the standard bare wire.

The Relay Subwoofer includes a single RCA cable in the box to connect it to the Relay Speakers or any other speakers or amplifiers. This cable isn’t included with the Relay Speakers, so keep that in mind if you intend to use a different subwoofer.

Simple Setup and Easy Onboard Controls

The controls for the Relay Speakers are located on the back of the left speaker, not to say there is much to control. There is a power button and a volume control above this.

Despite being simpler in general, the Relay Subwoofer actually has more controls. There is an overall subwoofer volume, a crossover frequency control, and a phase control. You’ll also find a power button.

With the controls mounted on the back of both the speakers and subwoofer, you’ll want to treat these as set-and-forget controls. You can always adjust the playback volume from your computer or other device that you’re listening from. This is one area where USB and an app would be useful.

For NZXT’s other Relay series audio devices, the company is updating the NZXT Cam app to work with them. Since the Relay Speakers only connect via 3.5mm or RCA cables, there isn’t a way for them to interact with the software. This isn’t a massive loss for the speakers, but it does seem strange to leave this type of feature out when it’s found in other Relay series products.

While the Relay Speakers and the Relay Subwoofer both feature power switches on the back, you won’t have to worry about them. Both products feature Power on Demand, which places the speakers in a barely on state when no audio is playing. Once they detect audio, they power on.

This does result in a slight lag until you hear sound once the speakers have gone into low-power mode, but the delay is short enough that, in most cases, you won’t miss anything.

Big Gaming Sound in a Small Package

Drivers: 3-inch glass fiber woofer, 20mm silk dome tweeter

3-inch glass fiber woofer, 20mm silk dome tweeter Frequency response: 70 Hz – 20 kHz

70 Hz – 20 kHz Power: 80 watts peak / 40 watts RMS

The NZXT Relay Speakers feature three-inch glass fiber drivers and 20mm silk dome tweeters. These are powered by a built-in amplifier located in the left speaker that provides 40 watts RMS and 80 watts peak power.

NZXT says that the Relay Speakers are optimized for near-field environments, which means they’re meant to be close to you, like on a desk. As these are largely meant for gaming, this is the sweet spot for positional audio. In my testing, I had them spaced roughly 4.5 feet apart, but they sounded fairly wide.

The low piano notes in Diablo 4’s soundtrack resonate well enough to sound more eerie than usual, especially with added bass from the subwoofer. Even without the subwoofer connected, the soundtrack’s thundering drums sounded powerful considering the relatively small size of the drivers.

The speakers deliver excellent spatial cues in Cyberpunk 2077, helping to make combat more engaging, and even the game’s slower sections benefit from the speakers. In particular, the subwoofer makes the low hum of traffic that constantly fills Night City feel more realistic.

Music Sounds Great, Especially If You Love Bass

While the Relay Speakers are marketed specifically as gaming speakers and work quite well in that context, they’re not limited to just gaming. Even without the subwoofer, the speakers do a solid job when it comes to music, even if you compare them to bookshelf speakers in the same price range.

While I had the subwoofer volume maxed out for gaming, I found it to be slightly overkill at this setting for music. This is obviously something to set based on your room and personal taste, but I would recommend setting the subwoofer volume for whatever you’ll spend the most time doing. For gaming, I’d have it at full, while I’d keep it below 75% if I was mainly using the speakers for music.

Listening to “Paper Machete” by Queens of the Stone Age, the subwoofer adds significant weight to the kick drum, while the bass guitar sees a slight boost. Even though I only had the speakers spaced around four feet apart, the stereo imaging was clear, with the guitar solo carving out its own distinct space.

To further test how the sound of the speakers gels with the subwoofer, I turned to Fugazi’s “Floating Boy,” a fairly bass-heavy track. Unlike some other songs, the bass actually didn’t sound over the top here, perhaps because it’s the star of the show. This is a song I’m very familiar with, and nothing sounded out of place on the speakers.

The same overall feeling that I noticed in-game, where the speakers sound larger than they physically are, is still present with music. This is true with video as well, as the waves sounded powerful in the short film The Dark Side of the Lens. Despite this, the film’s narration doesn’t sound overly booming.

The Subwoofer Is Essential

Subwoofer driver: 6.5-inch

6.5-inch Power: 140 watts max / 70 watts average

While I’ve focused on using the Relay Subwoofer with the speakers from the same line, it’s also worth looking at on its own. Despite its relatively small size and 6.5-inch driver, it sounds impressive. With peak power of 140 watts, it’s not the most powerful subwoofer, but it’s more than enough for computer or bookshelf speakers.

Using the subwoofer with the Relay Speakers, I kept the crossover frequency turned to the minimum, and this seemed to work well. It’s still nice to have this available if you intend to use the Relay Subwoofer with different speakers or just want the flexibility.

This is true of the phase control as well. You likely won’t need this if you’re using the subwoofer with the Relay Speakers for your computer. On the other hand, if you’re using the subwoofer in a home theater setup, and it’s placed far away from other speakers, the phase control can help it align better with your other speakers.

Should You Buy the NZXT Relay Speakers and Subwoofer?

The NZXT Relay Speakers and Relay Subwoofer work well as a general-purpose speaker system, something I wasn’t sure about at first. While gaming is obviously the main intent, and the speakers do a fantastic job at stereo sound in-game, they’re equally adept at handling music, videos, and any other form of audio you care to throw at them.

That said, they’re not without issues. While the “universal connectivity” provided by RCA and 3.5mm inputs means the speakers will work with most desktop computers, it would have been nice to see a USB option. If this theoretical USB connection allowed some adjustments via the NZXT Cam application, that would be even better, since it would prevent you from having to reach around the back of the speakers for key adjustments.

Even without this advanced level of control, the NZXT Relay Speakers are a great buy, especially if you pair them with the Relay Subwoofer. You can get buy without the subwoofer, but if you buy the speakers, at least give the idea of adding the subwoofer at a later date a thought. With the two combined, you’ll get a great set of do-it-all speakers that can make nearly any 2.1-channel audio shine.