If you’ve been looking for a Linux-powered laptop, System76’s many options are probably quite tempting for you. And if you haven’t settled on one just yet, you might want to look for the new Bonobo WS and the Oryx Pro, depending exactly on what you want.

System76 has announced an update to the Oryx Pro, one of the company’s laptops that ship with desktop Linux. It has a 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it excellent for reading and working, and if you’d like to game, it’s also equipped with RTX 4000 GPUs, letting you choose up to an RTX 4070.

If gaming and performance, in general, are your absolute priorities, though, the Bonobo WS might be the better option for you. It’s equipped with up to an RTX 4090, which is probably the very best laptop GPU your money can buy as of the time of writing. It also has a 17-inch display with a 4K resolution, ensuring your games look as crisp as they possibly can.

Regardless of which one you choose, you should expect to get Intel’s 13th gen CPUs, with the Bonobo WS, in particular, coming equipped with up to an Intel Core i9-13900HX. You also get up to 16GB of RAM and 12TB of storage.

Both of them are now available for purchase at the System76 website, and they’ll be shipping next month.