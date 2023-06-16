Microsoft is still rapidly upgrading Bing Chat, with new features and improvements coming almost every week. The latest round of changes includes a new widget for iPhone and iPad.

The Android Bing app already has an optional home screen widget for quick access to Bing Chat, and now the same feature is coming to the iOS app. The widget is available in two versions — there’s a simple search bar with a background, and there’s a more detailed one with dedicated buttons for Chat and voice search. With this addition, then, Bing Chat and its AI capabilities are now one tap away from your iPhone’s home screen.

That’s not the only improvement, though. Voice support, which was greatly expanded in the last update, is now being expanded even further with support for many more languages. In total, we have support for 38 additional languages, including popular ones such as Spanish, Italian, Hindi, and Korean.

Make sure to update your app to take advantage of these changes. And keep an eye out for future updates, too, because Microsoft doesn’t seem to be stopping with them anytime soon.