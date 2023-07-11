Open "Run" by pressing Windows+R, type "regedit", and press Enter. Navigate to the following path:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\EdgeUpdate Right-click on the right pane, choose New > DWORD (32-bit) Value, and enter "CreateDesktopShortcutDefault" as the name. Open the newly created entry, use "0" in "Value Data," and select "OK."

Does Microsoft Edge keep placing its shortcut on your desktop on its own without you telling it to do so? Your frustration will soon be over, as we’ll show you how to stop Microsoft’s web browser from creating its shortcut and cluttering your desktop. Let’s get started.

Stop Edge From Creating a Desktop Shortcut Using Registry Editor

The most reliable way to prevent Edge from making its shortcut on your desktop is by tweaking a value in your Windows registry. This value tells Edge whether to make the shortcut or not, and once you set it to off, the browser won’t make any shortcuts.

Note: Making accidental incorrect changes in your Windows registry can make your PC unstable. So, be very careful while editing the values in your registry.

To start, open the “Run” dialog box by pressing Windows+R. In the box, type the following and press Enter:

regedit

In the “User Account Control” prompt, select “Yes.”

In Registry Editor, using the options on the left, navigate to the following path:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\EdgeUpdate

If you don’t see the “EdgeUpdate” path, create it manually by right-clicking “Microsoft” in the left sidebar, choosing New > Key, using “EdgeUpdate” as the key name, and pressing Enter.

On the right pane, click anywhere blank and select New > DWORD (32-bit Value).

Use “CreateDesktopShortcutDefault” as the entry name and press Enter. Then, double-click the entry to open it. In the open box, click the “Value Data” field and type “0”. Then, choose “OK.”

Close Registry Editor and restart your PC. You’ll notice that Edge doesn’t create its shortcut anymore.

Remove Edge From the Startup Programs List

If for some reason the registry edit above doesn’t work for you, you can also work to stop Edge from automatically launching on your PC’s boot. If you remove the program from your startup list, it won’t be able to make the shortcut.

To do that, right-click your “Start” menu icon and choose “Task Manager.”

In Task Manager, access the “Startup Apps” section. Here, right-click “msedge” and choose “Disable.”

Windows won’t allow Edge to automatically launch on boot, preventing it from makings its desktop shortcut.

RELATED: Frustrated with Sluggish Windows Performance? Audit Your Startup Programs Now

Set Edge as Non-Default Web Browser

If you’ve set Edge as the default web browser, make it the non-default browser to prevent it from creating a desktop shortcut. You should use this method if the above methods have failed to work for you.

Ensure you have at least one non-Edge web browser installed on your PC. You have various web browsers to choose from, including Chrome, Firefox, and Brave.

To start, if you’re on Windows 11, head into Settings > Apps > Default Apps. Select a non-Edge web browser on the list, then choose “Set as Default.”

If you’re on Windows 10, navigate to Settings > Apps > Default Apps. In the “Web Browser” section, click “Microsoft Edge” and choose another web browser to make it the default.

Restart your PC, and that’s it.

RELATED: The Best Web Browsers for Speed, Battery Life, and Customization

Disable Edge’s Tasks in Task Scheduler

Another possible reason Edge creates a shortcut on your desktop is that your PC has an Edge task scheduled in the Task Scheduler utility. If none of the earlier methods worked for you, you’ll have to disable this task to prevent the browser from making its shortcut on your desktop.

To do that, open your PC’s “Start” menu, find “Task Scheduler”, and launch the utility.

In the utility’s left sidebar, click “Task Scheduler Library.” On the right pane, find the tasks that say “Edge.” Right-click each task and choose “Disable.”

Restart your PC, and you’re all done.

And that’s how you stop your Edge web browser from placing its shortcut on your Windows desktop. Enjoy!

RELATED: It's Time to Stop Using Desktop Icons