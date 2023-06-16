Stackdock, the company behind Start11 and other popular Windows utilities, released a preview of Groupy 2 back in May. Now the tab-tastic tool is out of beta, and ready for everyone on Windows 10 and 11.

Stardock explained in a blog post, “Groupy 2 is a powerful tool for Windows 10 and 11 that keeps information organized by allowing users to drag and drop multiple applications and documents together which combines into a single window, with tabs showing in the title bar.”

Compared to the original version, Groupy 2 has full support for Windows 11, a new ‘Groupings’ feature for quickly launching a set group of applications from a taskbar shortcut, and an updated design that matches the rest of Windows 11. There’s also a new ‘Accents’ feature for adding colors to specific tabs, which can help you keep track of them.

Groupy 2 is available now as a one-time purchase of $9.99, which can be used on up to five devices — not bad at all. It’s also in the company’s Object Desktop bundle with other applications, which costs $39.99. You can buy it directly from Stardock, and the Steam version is listed as “coming soon.”