If you bought your domain from Google instead of providers such as GoDaddy, you might want to continue reading. Google Domains is officially on its way out, but your domains are safe.

Google Domains, serving as the registrar for over 10 million domains, is officially winding down, as Google has announced that Squarespace is officially buying off the Google Domains business. Squarespace serves as a website builder, letting users put together functional websites with ease for any kind of purpose, and now, it’s also going to serve as a domain registrar. Users will be able to create a website from scratch, top to bottom, with a domain included right from Squarespace.

What does this mean for the existing Google Domains users? All domains will be transferred, and managed by, Squarespace, and in order to ease the transition, the company says it will honor Google’s current renewal prices for at least 12 months — it’s not clear whether they will be increased after this period has lapsed. Users will also get incentives to use Squarespace’s website-building tools.

Many of the specifics of how things will pan out exactly remain to be seen, but at the moment, you might want to read Squarespace’s press release at the source link below if you’re interested in knowing all the details.