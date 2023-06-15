The right-to-repair movement has pushed companies to offer (sometimes only marginally) better access to replacement parts for PCs, tablets, smartphones, and other devices. Now you can buy parts for Microsoft Surface products for your own repairs.

Microsoft announced in a blog post, “While we have always offered world-class warranty and repair services via Microsoft support, we have been working to increase repair options by designing products that are easier to repair and by expanding our network of Authorized Service Providers. As part of this larger initiative, we are excited to offer replacement components to technically inclined consumers for out-of-warranty, self repair.”

There are parts available for the Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 9 5G, Surface Laptop 4, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Laptop Go 2, Surface Laptop Studio, and Surface Studio 2+. The exact replacement options vary by product, but the more recent tablets include new kickstands, displays, SSDs, batteries, charging ports, back covers, and other components. Microsoft also offers free repair guides for all the listed products

Unfortunately, the parts available for older products — the ones that are most likely to be broken down by this point — are limited. For example, the only replacement component available for the Surface Pro 7 is the kickstand. The Surface Pro X, which isn’t even that old, only has kickstands, SSDs, and SSD doors available. Both of those devices are tablets, so at a minimum, replacement displays seem important. The poor repairability of those devices might be a factor — iFixit gave the Pro 7 a score of 1/10 in repairability, and the Pro X earned a 6/10.

If you want to attempt your own repairs, you can purchase the parts from the Microsoft Store.