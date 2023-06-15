If you’re looking for gaming monitors, or good monitors in general, one of the safest options out there is Dell and its gaming-focused sub-brand, Alienware. Now, the company has introduced a pair of monitors that won’t break the bank and are still guaranteed to catch your eye.

Let’s start with the Alienware AW2724HF monitor, which is perhaps one of the best options your money can buy if you’re looking for a really good, simple monitor and you don’t feel like getting into things such as ultra-wide screens. The monitor has an unassuming 16:9 aspect ratio, but it makes up for it with a buttery-smooth 360Hz display refresh rate. It also has AMD FreeSync and VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, ensuring your gaming sessions stay buttery smooth. If you don’t need that smooth of a display, there’s also a lower-end model, the AW2724DM, which brings things down to 165Hz (180Hz if you’re willing to overclock).

If you want to go even lower, the Dell 27 (G2724D) and the Dell 25 (G2524H, pictured at the top of this article) might be better options for you. The bigger version has a QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, while the FHD one makes up for the lower resolution by throwing in a 240Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 280Hz). Both monitors feature NVIDIA G-Sync in addition to AMD FreeSync.

The Alienware monitors will go on sale for $399.99 (for the 165Hz version) and $459.99 (for the 360Hz version) starting on June 15. The lower-end Dell ones will cost $299 (for the 27″ version) and $249 (for the 25-inch version), and they will go on sale starting in June 22 and June 27, respectively. They should be available at Dell’s online store and other retailers.