If you’re looking for a comprehensive tech subscription, Proton’s is one of the best you can get. The premium version gives you expanded access to multiple services, including Proton VPN, as well as expanded storage and other additions. Now, though, it’s going up in price.

Proton has announced that it’s changing the price of its monthly VPN subscription from $9.99 to $11.49 a month, while the wider Proton Unlimited subscription, which encompasses all of the company’s services, is going up from $11.99 to $12.99 a month. Proton mentions that it doesn’t really like increasing prices, but in this specific case, a rise in operating costs has forced its hand.

There are some considerable caveats to these price increases. Namely, if you subscribe now before the actual price hike, or if you’re already subscribed, you’ll keep paying the older price for any of the two subscriptions. In addition, there is no price change at all for yearly or bi-yearly subscriptions, so if you’re a subscriber of those, you shouldn’t have a need to worry about a potential increase, at least at the moment.

Proton’s Unlimited subscription is one of the best tech subscriptions your money can buy, especially if privacy and security are your top two priorities. The VPN service is probably the most popular, but Proton has also been ramping up the Mail, Calendar, and Drive features.