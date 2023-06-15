Samsung has started taking pre-orders on its new 49″ Odyssey OLED G9 curved monitor, which is scheduled to ship on June 26, 2023. As a bonus for pre-ordering, Samsung’s throwing in a $250 digital gift card to be used at Samsung.com or the Samsung Shop App. Supplies are limited, though, and eligible pre-orders must be made by June 25.

The quantum dot monitor was revealed at CES 2023 as the world’s first 49″ OLED monitor and aims to take gaming to the next level. Powered by the Neo Quantum Processor Pro, the Odyssey OLED G9 can achieve more vibrant colors, deeper blacks, and advanced color contrast for a truer picture. Samsung’s curved smart gaming monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and .03ms response time, allowing players to react to the action on-screen without delay. Equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, the monitor will deliver a stutter-free, stable experience across console and desktop gaming platforms. Never miss out on a new release again with the smart monitor’s Gaming Hub, with instant access to cloud gaming services like Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce Now.

Whether you’re playing a first-person shooter or cruising down the backroads of the countryside, the Odyssey OLED G9 will deliver peak performance and a dynamic experience. Instant access to game settings allow you to zoom in on a minimap, set a virtual aim point, adjust the screen ratio, and more on-the-fly. The G9 will be the ultimate entertainment center, with a booming built-in speaker and an included Smart TV experience with access to all of the major streaming services.

The 49″ Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is available now for preorder at $2,199.99. Get your order in before June 25, and you’ll also receive a $250 Samsung e-certificate. The future of gaming never looked as good as it does on this massive curved display, and you can reserve yours today.