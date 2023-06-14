A portable charger is great for keeping your devices alive away from power outlets, but when you need even more capacity, portable power stations from companies like Jackery can help. Now, there’s a new option for solar charging from Jackery.

Jackery has announced the new Solar Generator 2000 Plus, which will keep you powered up even if you’re completely off the grid, by harnessing the power of the sun. More specifically, what we’re getting here is a total of six SolarSage 200 solar panels, which are able to output a whopping 3,000W of power — doubling that if you’re willing to use two of them. This should be good enough to charge or power any kind of device you might want to use, including smartphones or even high-demand computers, as long as there’s enough sunlight

The Solar Generator 2000 Plus is able to tackle challenging sunlight scenarios and still keep things going thanks to the fact that it integrates interdigitated back contact (IBC) technology, bringing efficiency up 25%. And if you’re really worried about power output or sunlight becoming an issue, Jackery’s optional add-on battery pack can keep things going at nighttime/downtime.

We don’t know when this will be released, or how much it’ll cost, so for now you’ll just have to check Jackery’s website to learn more. It’s also not clear yet what the included battery capacity is — the panels on their own aren’t all that useful without a battery for storing the power.