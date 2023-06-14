There are often many great tech sales at the start of the summer, and this week is no exception. Not only are the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, and Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones on sale, but they’re all available for their lowest prices yet this year, as are many more devices and gadgets.

Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset (Renewed Premium) For $269.99 ($29.01 Off) — Best Price of the Year

If you haven’t had a chance to try out a virtual reality headset for yourself, now is a great time to do so, thanks to the markdown on this refurbished Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset. You don’t even need a PC or console to experience virtual reality with Quest 2 — just a smartphone (though it is compatible with some gaming PC computers with an Oculus Link cable.) All you have to do is open the box, download and setup the free Oculus app on your smartphone, and you can start playing right away. This 128GB model also happens to offer 50% more pixels than the original Meta Quest for a superior display. So whether you want to attend a live digital concert, play a multiplayer game with friend, or live cast to share the fun of VR with those around you, it’s hard to go wrong with the Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 For $999.99 ($300 Off) — Best Price of the Year

Windows PCs are superior computers in many ways, and once you’ve got the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 in your lap or on your desk, you’ll understand why. Perhaps most notable is its PixelSense touchscreen, which allows you to directly touch and interact with your screen in addition to using a computer mouse or touchpad. It boasts an all-day battery capable of lasting up to 18 hours on a single charge, plus a lightweight, slender frame that’s easy to slide into a bag or backpack and carry around. And while it’s not designed to be a true gaming PC, with a controller and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (or another top cloud gaming service), you’ll be able to use the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 to stream more than 100 single and multiplayer games at any time, day or night.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones For $278 ($71.99 Off) — Best Price of the Year

As great as AirPods and earbuds might be, plenty of people still prefer over-the-ear wireless headphones instead, and with this sale on the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones, you can buy a pair of our favorite headphones of 2023 at a discounted price. They offer the top-notch quality expected from Sony, especially when it comes to their noise-cancelling properties. Thanks to the updated Dual Noise Sensor technology, these wireless headphones will block out high and low frequencies alike. While this feature alone makes the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones a worthwhile purchase, there are plenty of other reasons to invest in them. They boast an impressive 30-hour battery life, and on days when you’re really in a hurry, a quick 10-minute charge will power them for up to five additional hours. You can pair them to multiple devices at the mere touch of a button, pause your audio simply by taking off the headphones, and use precise voice pickup to give your phone calls the same quality and clarity as your music and podcasts.

More Deals This Week

VR headsets, laptops, and wireless headphones aren’t the only tech products and accessories currently available for their lowest prices of the year. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or shopping for a last minute Father’s Day gift (there’s still time), be sure to check out these sales on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone, Ring alarm home security system, smart TVs, and more.