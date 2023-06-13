Apple’s yearly WWDC events are usually focused on software, but this year, the company announced several new Mac models alongside the Apple Vision Pro headset. Now you can buy the new Mac models, like the 15-inch MacBook Air.

Apple announced a total of three new Macs during the main keynote. We have the new 15-inch MacBook Air, the new M2 Mac Studio, and the new Apple Silicon-powered Mac Pro. These were all available for pre-order right after the keynote ended, but now, you should be able to actually walk into an Apple Store and get one today if you didn’t pre-order yours already.

In case you need a refresher, the 15-inch MacBook Air is basically a bigger M2 MacBook Air, coming with a 15-inch display rather than a 13-inch now, but otherwise sticking with the same specifications, including the same Apple M2 chip and storage/RAM configurations. The Mac Studio is coming with a choice of either an M2 Max or the new M2 Ultra, while the Mac Pro, historically Apple’s most expensive computer, comes with an M2 Ultra and is the only computer in Apple’s lineup to feature PCI Express expansion cards.

The new Mac models are available to purchase at Apple’s website, and some physical Apple Store locations have them available for local pickup. They should appear at other stores soon, too.