Creative experts need access to professional-level fonts to keep their projects looking cleaner, sharper, and more sophisticated than the rest. Whether you’re a freelance designer or part of a larger team, Monotype Fonts offers a robust library of high-quality fonts that can take your work to the next level. Best of all, you can access them for 10% off today with our exclusive code.

Turn Your Creative Ideas Into Reality

Signing up for a Monotype Fonts subscription gives you immediate access to more than 40,000 fonts, ensuring the prototypes, mockups, and pitch decks you create look clean and professional. Creative individuals, teams, and enterprise-level organizations alike can benefit from the top-quality fonts this expert font manager provides. With multiple plan options, you’re sure to find the right subscription plan to suit your needs.

Monotype Fonts Monotype Fonts provides an extensive font library for creative professionals.

Not only will Monotype Fonts equip you with premium font options, but your subscription will also save you time and hassle. The efficient font manager allows you to source and find font files quickly so you waste less time with licensing paperwork.

With the world’s largest library of premium fonts, multiple language choices, various licensing options, and time-saving features, a Monotype Fonts subscription can help you fine-tune all of your professional projects and make lasting impressions with quality designs.

Unlock a World of Typographic Possibility

Today through the end of 2024, Monotype Fonts is offering an exclusive discount to our readers. When you use code HOWTOGEEK10 at checkout, you’ll be able to save 10% on select subscription plans.

Sign up now for an annual Individual Pro plan and get full access for one user and licensing for 250K monthly published webpage views for only $179 ($20 off). Or upgrade your Individual Pro plan to support 1M monthly webpage views for $539 ($60 off). Teams, on the other hand, can subscribe to a Teams Pro plan with support for 5 users and 1.5M webpage views for $2,250 ($250 off), or pair down your needs with a Teams Standard plan for just $269 ($30 off).

Let Monotype Fonts make your creative designs effortless, flawless, and beautiful with one of their individual or team subscription plans today.