Nothing, a tech startup company founded by a few people from OnePlus, released its first smartphone last year. Now the group is gearing up to unveil a new, and hopefully improved, Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing just announced that it will show off the Nothing Phone 2 on July 11, in a live event that will start at 11 AM Eastern Time. The teaser doesn’t reveal much, except the “glyph” illuminated shapes that will be on the back of the phone, similar to the lights used on the original Nothing Phone. There are also some tentacles in the image, for whatever reason.

We don’t actually know much about the phone right now, except that it will ship with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which should offer a decent bump in performance from the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset found in the current model. This will also be Nothing’s first phone sold in the United States.

The current Nothing Phone 1 doesn’t have any strong selling points, except for the lights — it’s just a typical upper-midrange Android phone that didn’t receive Android 13 until six months after Google released it. Samsung’s Galaxy A series and Google’s Pixel A series have been raising the bar for budget Android phones in the US, and there’s also the iPhone SE 2022 to consider if you don’t mind the iPhone 8-esque design.